Tata Consumer Products reports 52% rise in net profit to Rs 407.07 crore

New Delhi: Tata Consumer Products reported a 52% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 407.07 crore for the March quarter on account of higher income.

It had posted Rs 267.71 crore net profit after tax in January-March period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 4,664.73 crore from Rs 3,965.39 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total expenses were at Rs 4,180.35 crore as against Rs 3,455.93 crore in the same period last fiscal.

For the entire FY25, the net profit was at Rs 1,380.31 crore, up from Rs 1,300.99 crore in FY24.

The board has also recommended a dividend of Rs 8.25 per equity share of Re 1 each for FY 2024-25.

The dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the ensuing 62nd Annual General Meeting, will be paid/dispatched on or after June 21, 2025.