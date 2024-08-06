Tata Consumer Products launches Tetley Kombucha

Delhi: Tata Consumer Products (TCP), the consumer products company uniting the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata Group under one umbrella, has announced the launch of Tetley Kombucha.

The mildly fizzy, fermented drink made from tea and a specific culinary culture known as a 'SCOBY’ (symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeasts), has gained popularity for its various benefits.

The brand reveals that Tetley Kombucha has a formulation with prebiotic fibre. It is launched in two variants – Ginger Lemon and Peach.

Speaking about the new launch, Vikram Grover, MD NourishCo Beverages, Tata Consumer Products, said, "We are excited to introduce Tetley Kombucha, our latest product launch that extends beyond traditional tea-based beverages. This marks a pivotal moment for Tetley as we enter new categories, aiming to maximize our potential and strengthen brand equity simultaneously. Tetley Kombucha is tailored for individuals who are health-conscious and trend-savvy, appreciating quality products and aspiring to enjoy rejuvenating experiences for their overall wellness.”