Tata Consumer Products appoints Rajesh Gopal as Global Chief Digital Officer

New Delhi: Tata Consumer Products has appointed Rajesh Gopal as the Global Chief Digital Officer, effective February 1, 2025.

Gopal has joined TCPL from Kimberly-Clark where he was working as the Chief Information Officer for the APAC region.

Tata Consumer Products board also approved extending the tenure of Managing Director & CEO Sunil D’Souza for the next five years.

As the digital function lead, Gopal was responsible for landing technology transformation capabilities to elevate consumer experience and deliver business value across APAC (14+ markets, 6 billion USD).

He also led the Global Capability Center for India & Malaysia, with India being the biggest GCC and playing a pivotal role in innovation and delivery.

He has an overall experience of more than 20 years in the Digital and technology space, largely in CPG organisations including ITC, Loreal and Unilever before joining Kimberly Clark.

He has led the implementation of large technology programs in B2B, B2B2C and D2C space and has also led digital business transformations and scale-up of GCCs.

Gopal holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and a master’s degree in industrial engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

D’Souza’s new term will be effective from April 4, 2025, to April 3, 2030, and will be subject to the approval of the shareholders.

D’Souza has been serving as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Tata Consumer Products since April 2020. Prior to this, he held the position of Managing Director at Whirlpool India for over four years and also worked with PepsiCo for almost 15 years.