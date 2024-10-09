Tata Consumer appoints Partha Biswas as President and Head of RTD Business

New Delhi: Tata Consumer Products has announced the appointment of Partha Biswas as President and Head for its RTD business (erstwhile Nourishco Beverages).

Biswas will be succeeding Vikram Grover, who is moving on from Tata Consumer Products to pursue other interests.

He worked with the company for over a decade and played a key role in achieving several milestones for the company’s branded tea business before leading the RTD business, with a focus on scaling up the business and driving a strong portfolio.

Biswas has over 20 years of experience spanning category leadership, business strategy and sales and marketing. Biswas’ earlier role was in Viacom18, where he last held the responsibility of EVP & Head of their largest entertainment channel. Before this, he was Chief Operating Officer at ACT Fibernet. He has earlier held significant roles spanning category development, operations and general management at Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages.

Sunil D’Souza, Managing Director & CEO of Tata Consumer Products, said, “We are happy to welcome Partha to Tata Consumer Products. The RTD category is one of our growth businesses and Partha’s expertise will help us further scale up and accelerate the business and unlock the category’s potential.”