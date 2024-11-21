Tata CLiQ rebrands as Tata CLiQ Fashion

New Delhi: Tata CLiQ has rebranded as Tata CLiQ Fashion. With this transition, the brand repositions itself from a horizontal marketplace to a specialised vertical platform, focusing on fashion and lifestyle across categories like apparel, footwear, watches, accessories, beauty, gadgets, and home.

Along with a complete visual redesign, the platform has introduced a new brand manifesto, and packaging, and refreshed both its app and web experience.

The new brand identity symbolises the platform’s transformation, positioning it as a fashion e-commerce destination.

As part of the rebranding, the platform has unveiled a new logo. The typeface of ‘Fashion’ captures the boldness and sharpness of 'TATA' alongside the smooth, rounded form of the 'CLiQ' logo, giving it a modern and sleek look.

Gopal Asthana, CEO of Tata CLiQ, said, “Our new brand identity and positioning reflect our commitment to offering consumers the best of fashion curated for their evolving needs. It is a strategic pivot to drive growth and our leadership in the fashion category. By focusing on fashion and lifestyle, our goal is to elevate fashion as a powerful form of self-expression. We aim to empower consumers who value authenticity, individuality, and impact, helping them express their unique style in a bold and meaningful way. Driven by a vision of a future where fashion is not just worn but lived, we are committed to serving our customers with passion and offering a more refined, personalised, and cutting-edge online shopping experience.”be