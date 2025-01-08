Tarandeep Singh Sekhon returns to KidZania as Chief Business Officer

New Delhi: KidZania has announced the appointment of Tarandeep Singh as its Chief Business Officer.

In this role, he will lead Strategic Brand Partnerships, Sales, and Marketing.

In his last stint at the company, Sekhon served as Marketing Director at KidZania.

Sekhon has over two decades of experience in the leisure and entertainment industry, with expertise in experiential marketing, strategic brand partnerships, and leadership.

Sekhon said, “I’m thrilled to return to KidZania in a new leadership capacity at a pivotal time in the brand’s journey. With a clear vision for growth, I look forward to collaborating with our partners to unlock fresh opportunities, drive innovation in strategic partnerships and sales, and solidify KidZania’s position as a leading global brand. Our mission remains clear: to be the preferred edutainment destination in each market and continue to create impactful experiences for children, families, and brands, while reinforcing our commitment to excellence and long-term value creation.”