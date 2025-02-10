Tamarind Global unveils new logo

New Delhi: Tamarind Global, a homegrown destination management company, has launched a brand-new logo as part of its transformative brand revamp.

More than just a visual update, the new logo symbolises a strategic shift, said the company.

The new logo features three prominent red arcs highlighting Tamarind Global’s three key verticals—Holidays, Celebrations, and Corporate.

“This design underscores the company’s dedication to delivering unparalleled luxury experiences tailored to diverse client needs,” it added.

Louis D’Souza, Director, Tamarind Global, said, “Our new brand identity underscores our forward momentum - an evolution that showcases our determination, innovation and excellence. The three vertical elements are more than just arcs—they represent the harmonious interplay of our core verticals, each driving the other forward in perfect alignment, ensuring an unparalleled experience for our clients. Our transformation is more than a visual upliftment; it is a strategic move to redefine luxury with greater precision and sophistication.”