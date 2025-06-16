Talent Tracker: Reddit, Altimetrik, upGrad and more drive strategic hires

New Delhi: India's dynamic business ecosystem continues to see a steady wave of strategic leadership appointments, reflecting a strong emphasis on internal growth, digital-first thinking, and future-ready innovation. From global platforms like Reddit appointing their first Chief Communications Officer, to Indian firms like upGrad and Probo strengthening their leadership for next-gen skilling and communications, the latest executive reshuffles cut across sectors including edtech, martech, media, advertising, and consumer electronics.

This week’s Talent Tracker highlights key movements, including both lateral hires and internal promotions, across companies such as Havas Media, AdCounty Media, DriveX Mobility, Hashtag Orange, Altimetrik, and more.

Siddhesh Pednekar takes over as Partner and COO at BOMBAYDC

Siddhesh Pednekar

After a decade-long stint helping build BOMBAYDC from the ground up, Siddhesh Pednekar has taken on the role of Partner and Chief Operating Officer. He will now oversee operations at both BOMBAYDC and its sister company, BRANDED. With over 15 years of experience in digital, branding, and marketing, including roles at Lowe Lintas and Ogilvy, Pednekar’s appointment marks a continued focus on steady leadership from within.

Havas Media India elevates Ramsai Panchapakesan, Binu Thomas and Manish Sharma

Ramsai Panchapakesan

Ramsai Panchapakesan has been promoted to President, Investments & Partnerships at Havas Media India, bringing over 28 years of experience in media and having played a central role in shaping the network’s investment and trading strategy since joining in 2024. Binu Thomas, a two-decade Havas veteran, takes over as Managing Partner – Investments & Buying, known for his expertise in driving performance-led outcomes. Meanwhile, Manish Sharma steps up as President – Arena India, having expanded the unit’s presence across categories like auto, consumer tech, gaming, and building materials.

Cheil X appoints Souvik Datta as National Creative Director

Souvik Datta

Cheil X has named Souvik Datta as National Creative Director, where he will co-lead the creative function with Amit Nandwani. Datta brings two decades of experience from agencies like McCann, Lowe, and TBWA, with a portfolio spanning Hero MotoCorp, Maggi, and Asian Paints. Additionally, Rajit Gupta will now oversee brand experience and design across India, integrating spatial and experiential design into the agency’s offerings.

Kalyani Srivastava joins Creativeland Asia as Chief Business Officer

Kalyani Srivastava

Kalyani Srivastava has taken on the role of Chief Business Officer at independent creative agency Creativeland Asia. Prior to this, she served as Associate President at Ogilvy (2024–2025). She spent over 14 years at Rediffusion Group, holding several key leadership roles including Executive Vice President and Head of the Mumbai office, Joint President, and Chief of Staff to the Chairman. Srivastava also led the Tata group’s PR business at Rediffusion-Edelman and played a pivotal role in establishing Rediffusion Studios.

Imran Khan Niazi joins AdCounty Media as CTO to drive global AdTech innovation

Imran Khan Niazi

AdCounty Media has appointed Imran Khan Niazi as Chief Technology Officer to lead its technology strategy and scale platform capabilities globally. With over a decade of experience across AdTech, SaaS, CPaaS, and eSports, Niazi brings deep expertise in machine learning, cloud technologies, and performance-driven engineering. He will spearhead cross-functional product development and innovation, aiming to enhance AdCounty’s competitive edge in global advertising markets.

Vipin Yadav joins DriveX Mobility as VP and Head of Marketing

Vipin Yadav

DriveX Mobility, a subsidiary of TVS Motor Company, has appointed Vipin Yadav as Vice President and Head of Marketing. Bringing 17+ years of experience across brands like Hisense, Toshiba, and OPPO India, Yadav will spearhead brand strategy, digital initiatives, and customer engagement. At OPPO, he played a key role in strengthening the brand’s positioning during its high-growth phase. At DriveX, he will be instrumental in shaping the marketing roadmap as the company expands its presence in India’s pre-owned two-wheeler market.

Gurvinder Sahni named CMO at Altimetrik to lead global AI-first marketing

Gurvinder Sahni

Altimetrik has appointed Gurvinder Sahni as Chief Marketing Officer to drive its global marketing and communications strategy. With over 20 years of experience, including leadership roles at Persistent Systems and Wipro, Sahni brings deep expertise in brand building, digital transformation, and strategic partnerships. He will report to CEO Raj Sundaresan and focus on positioning Altimetrik as an AI-first digital engineering partner. His mandate includes simplifying enterprise AI narratives and strengthening ecosystem alliances as the company accelerates growth across key sectors.



Ajit Singh Kaunsal joins New Media Holding as VP and Head of Marketing

Ajit Singh Kaunsal

Ajit Singh Kaunsal has taken charge as Vice President and Head of Marketing at New Media Holding, bringing over 15 years of expertise in digital marketing, content strategy, and audience development. Most recently with MX Player, he led growth-focused campaigns and content rollouts across original programming. His earlier roles span leading networks and analytics firms, including Sony Pictures Networks India and TAM Media Research. At New Media Holding, Kaunsal will drive brand strategy, user acquisition, and digital engagement.

Rohit Talwar steps down as VP & Head of Marketing, Castrol India & South Asia

Rohit Talwar

Rohit Talwar has resigned from his role as Vice President and Head of Marketing at Castrol India and South Asia, effective August 8, 2025. A Castrol veteran, Talwar took over the role in November 2023, succeeding Jaya Jamrani. He has been with the company since 2004, holding leadership positions across brand, communication, and regional marketing, including a stint in Vietnam. Talwar now moves on to pursue new opportunities outside the organisation.

Sonova Consumer Hearing India appoints Saahil Kumar as General Manager

Saahil Kumar

Saahil Kumar has been appointed as the new General Manager for Sonova Consumer Hearing India. In this role, he will lead the Sennheiser Consumer Hearing business in the country, focusing on business growth, go-to-market strategy, and strengthening the brand’s presence in key segments such as true wireless earbuds, premium headphones, soundbars, and speech-enhanced hearables.

A long-time member of the Sennheiser India team, Kumar brings over 18 years of experience in the consumer electronics space, including more than 15 years with the Sennheiser brand.

Reddit appoints Adam Collins as its first Chief Communications Officer

Adam Collins

Reddit has appointed Adam Collins as its first Chief Communications Officer, signalling a strategic move to strengthen its global communications as the platform continues to scale. In this newly created role, Collins will report to CEO Steve Huffman and lead the company’s internal and external messaging, while advising senior leadership and overseeing the global communications team.

Collins brings over 20 years of experience in strategic communications. He previously served as Chief Communications and Corporate Affairs Officer at Molson Coors, helping shape its strategy and public image. Earlier, he held key political communications roles, including communications director for former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel. His appointment follows the exit of Anna Soellner, who led Reddit’s communications for nearly nine years and helped build the function from the ground up.

upGrad appoints Ferzad Palia to lead Direct-to-Consumer foray

Ferzad Palia

Edtech major upGrad has named Ferzad Palia to head its newly launched Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) initiative. Palia, who brings 25+ years of experience, was most recently Senior EVP at JioStar (formerly Viacom18), where he played a key role in scaling JioCinema. At upGrad, he will focus on building a micro-learning, AI-powered ecosystem to drive always-on, personalised skilling for next-gen learners.

Probo appoints Spardha Pandey as Head of PR and Communications

Spardha Pandey

Opinion trading platform Probo has named Spardha Pandey as Head of PR and Communications. With over a decade of experience across journalism and corporate communications, she will lead Probo’s public relations, stakeholder engagement, and internal and external communication strategies. Pandey has worked with Meta, HP, Paytm, and Gensol Group, and has a journalism background with the India Today Group and Hindustan Times.

Hashtag Orange appoints Ankush Bhandarkar as Director, Media to lead Mumbai strategy

Ankush Bhandarkar

Hashtag Orange has appointed Ankush Bhandarkar as Director, Media to head its Mumbai operations and strengthen media strategy. With over 10 years of experience at agencies like FoxyMoron, iProspect, and Madison Media, Bhandarkar brings expertise in digital media planning and performance marketing. In his new role, he will drive data-led campaigns, align media planning with business goals, and bolster team capabilities to support the agency’s regional expansion.