New Delhi: This week saw a series of notable appointments, departures, and leadership reshuffles across India’s corporate, media, advertising, and technology sectors. Key changes span multinational networks, consumer brands, media houses, and digital agencies, reflecting strategic restructuring, post-merger integrations, and succession planning. Several agencies and companies announced expanded mandates, new roles, and regional leadership alignments, while others confirmed executive exits after long tenures

Omnicom Media names Kartik Sharma CEO, Amardeep Singh COO, Shashi Sinha Strategic Advisor for India

Omnicom Media has outlined its India leadership structure following the integration of Omnicom Media Group and Mediabrands across Asia-Pacific. Kartik Sharma takes charge as CEO, with Amardeep Singh as COO and Shashi Sinha as Strategic Advisor. The India leadership sits within a broader regional restructuring that consolidates media operations under the Omnicom Media banner. The company reports strong new business momentum across APAC and is positioning the integrated network to deliver streamlined operations, expanded capabilities and greater regional alignment. Leadership appointments have also been confirmed across key APAC markets as the organisation transitions to its new operating model.

Omnicom names Vineet Bajpai India CEO, Omnicom Production

Omnicom Group has appointed Vineet Bajpai as Chief Executive Officer of Omnicom Production India, tasking him with expanding the network’s integrated production, content and delivery operations as the post-IPG merger structure evolves. Bajpai, founder and CEO of Magnon Group, entered Omnicom’s fold when the company acquired a majority stake in his digital agency Magnon Solutions. His career spans early stints at General Electric, leadership of TBWA Group India and a parallel track as an author. His appointment aligns Omnicom Production, led globally by Sergio Lopez, with the broader capabilities being consolidated across the enlarged Omnicom–IPG framework.

Omnicom–IPG shake-up: FCB’s Tyler Turnbull to lead McCann Worldgroup

Tyler Turnbull, global Chief Executive Officer of FCB, is set to take charge of McCann Worldgroup as global CEO, replacing Daryl Lee, as leadership changes continue across the enlarged Omnicom group following its acquisition of Interpublic. The restructuring will also see Chaka Sobhani, global chief creative officer and president at DDB, move into the role of global chief creative officer at TBWA Worldwide.

Turnbull’s shift follows a decade with FCB across Canada, North America and global roles, after joining the network in 2014. His elevation holds particular relevance for India, where McCann, FCB and MullenLowe Lintas are major operations now grouped under the combined structure.

Eileen Kiernan to exit as IPG Mediabrands CEO amid Omnicom-IPG merger

Eileen Kiernan, Global CEO of IPG Mediabrands, has announced her departure as the network is integrated into the newly formed Omnicom Media following Omnicom Group’s $13-billion acquisition of IPG. In an internal note, Kiernan acknowledged that structural changes and leadership transitions accompanying the consolidation would result in departures across the organisation.

She will remain through early 2026 to support Florian Adamski, former CEO of Omnicom Media Group, who now leads the merged media unit. Kiernan, with 14 years at IPG, said she looks forward to “her next adventure, full of family and friends.” The merged entity will house six major media agencies, including OMD, PHD, UM and Mediahub, along with specialist units and trading operations under the Omnicom Media umbrella.

OA India leadership: Prasoon Joshi named Chairman, Aditya Kanthy President & MD

Prasoon Joshi and Aditya Kanthy

Omnicom Advertising has announced its India leadership framework, with Prasoon Joshi appointed Chairman of OA India and Aditya Kanthy taking charge as President and Managing Director. S. Subramanyeswar moves into the role of Chief Strategy Officer for India and Chief Knowledge Officer for Asia. Agency-level structures have been set, with Dheeraj Sinha and Rahul Mathew leading McCann India, while TBWA\Lintas will operate as a merged entity under Govind Pandey and Prateek Bhardwaj. Chandni Shah will head the combined digital operation of Kinnect and 22feet Tribal. The new structure goes live on 1 January 2026.

Chaka Sobhani to become TBWA Worldwide global Chief Creative Officer

Chaka Sobhani, President and global Chief Creative Officer at DDB Worldwide, is set to join TBWA Worldwide as global Chief Creative Officer, following Omnicom’s $9-billion acquisition of Interpublic Group (IPG), which has created the world’s largest advertising holding company by revenue.

Sobhani, London-based, joined DDB in 2023 from Leo Burnett, where she served as Chief Creative Officer for the UK and global markets. Her career also includes creative leadership at Mother and ITV Creative. She will step into the new role once TBWA announces its refreshed leadership structure. The move comes amid Omnicom’s broader review of its agency portfolio and recent executive exits, including DDB’s former global CEO Alex Lubar and TBWA’s Chief Creative Experience Officer Ben Williams.

Prasar Bharati Chairman Navneet Kumar Sehgal resigns

Navneet Kumar Sehgal has resigned as Chairman of Prasar Bharati, just nine months into his three-year term. His resignation, submitted on December 2, was accepted by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on December 3, with immediate effect. Sehgal, a retired IAS officer from the 1988 Uttar Pradesh cadre, was appointed Chairman on March 16, 2024, with his tenure originally set to run until March 2027. No reasons have been provided for his departure. Sehgal previously served as Additional Chief Secretary, Uttar Pradesh, retiring in July 2023 after a 35-year career in government service across multiple sectors.

BBH India MD Himanshu Saxena takes on President role, for Saatchi & Saatchi and Propagate

BBH India Managing Director Himanshu Saxena has assumed an expanded mandate as President, North & East for Saatchi & Saatchi India and Propagate. Based in Gurugram, he will continue to lead BBH India nationally and report to CEO Paritosh Srivastava. The move creates a unified leadership structure across the three agencies in key northern and eastern markets. Saxena will work alongside Hindol Purkayastha, Nisheeth Srivastava and Ankit Sharma across operations, creative and planning. With three decades of experience, he has led BBH India since 2022, overseeing multi-sector work and strengthening the agency’s creative and digital capabilities.

Reliance Retail appoints Jeyandran Venugopal as President and CEO

Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL), the retail arm of Reliance Industries, has appointed Jeyandran Venugopal as President and Chief Executive Officer. Venugopal previously served as Chief Product and Technology Officer at Flipkart and brings over 25 years of experience in retail, e-commerce, technology, and business transformation. He has also held leadership roles at Myntra, Jabong, Yahoo and Amazon Web Services. Venugopal holds master’s degrees in Computer Science and Mechanical Engineering from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, and a bachelor’s from the College of Engineering, Guindy. In his new role, he will work closely with Isha Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, and Manoj Modi.

Siddhartha Roy exits Hungama after 17 years

Siddhartha Roy has stepped down as CEO of Hungama Digital Media Entertainment after more than 17 years with the company. Prior to Hungama, he co-founded BigAdda, one of India’s earliest youth networks, and held leadership roles at MTV Networks and Star TV. His departure marks the end of a long tenure during which he helped shape Hungama’s growth and presence in India’s digital entertainment landscape.

Parthasarathy MA retires from WPP Media after three-decade career

Parthasarathy MA, Chief Strategy Officer at WPP Media, has retired after 17 years with Mindshare and GroupM, concluding a career spanning more than three decades with WPP. Known in the industry as “Maps,” he began his journey at JWT (now VML), including a stint as Regional Account Director for APAC and Africa, before moving into media.

At WPP Media, Parthasarathy led the strategy and consulting practice across India and South Asia, overseeing data, analytics, client leadership, and business-unit strategy. As Chief Product Officer at Mindshare, he drove strategic initiatives, internal communities, and new-business growth.

HUL appoints Vandana Suri Executive Director, Home Care; Sundaram to lead Unilever International

(L) Srinandan Sundaram and Vandana Suri (R)

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has named Vandana Suri as Executive Director, Home Care, joining the Management Committee from January 1, 2026. Suri returns from her role as General Manager, Beauty & Wellbeing, Unilever Indonesia, bringing over 20 years of experience across India, South Asia, and Indonesia. She has previously led HUL’s premium laundry portfolio and Skin Care & Colour Cosmetics divisions. Srinandan Sundaram, whom Suri replaces, will assume the role of CEO, Unilever International. Priya Nair, HUL CEO & MD, highlighted Suri’s leadership, multicultural experience, and market expertise, and thanked Sundaram for his contributions to HUL’s growth.

Madison Turnt names Prateek Roy Associate Vice President

Madison Turnt, the experiential marketing arm of Madison World, has appointed Prateek Roy as Associate Vice President to lead its Cinema, Sponsorship, and Non-Traditional Media operations. Reporting to CEO Sunny Vohra, Roy brings extensive experience across radio, television, digital, esports, gaming, AI, and tech-driven media ecosystems, having worked with Radio City, Disney Star, Sony Pictures Network, Zee Media, and digital startups including ShareChat, Moj, and ScoopWhoop. Roy holds an MBA in Advertising and Communication from SIMC Pune. Vohra highlighted Roy’s strategic expertise, noting his role will enhance Madison Turnt’s client impact and experiential marketing footprint.

Bergner India elevates Umesh Guptaa as MD and CEO

Bergner India has appointed Umesh Guptaa as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Bergner Impex (India). Guptaa, who has led the company since its inception, will now oversee long-term expansion across categories, channels, and regions, while driving product innovation, cookware safety, and technology-driven kitchen solutions. He will also continue initiatives connecting home cooks and professional chefs through learning programmes and founder-led discussions. Under his leadership, Bergner India aims to evolve into a comprehensive culinary lifestyle brand, aligning with the global strategy of Bergner Group and enhancing its presence in the Indian kitchenware market.

P&G India: Maithreyi Jagannathan steps down, Tushar Gupta to lead Health Care

Maithreyi Jagannathan will step down as Category Leader, Health Care, P&G India, effective December 31, 2025, to pursue other interests. Taking over from January 1, 2026, is Tushar Gupta, an experienced P&G India executive with a background in healthcare brands. Gupta, an IIM Calcutta alumnus with an engineering degree from Manipal Institute of Technology, has led Vicks India, overseen brand design and communication across APAC, and driven innovation, digital, and media strategies. In his new role, he will focus on growing P&G India’s healthcare portfolio while balancing business outcomes and consumer well-being.

Ashish Chakravarty joins Garage Worldwide as Partner and CCO

Garage Worldwide has appointed Ashish Chakravarty as Partner and Chief Creative Officer. Chakravarty most recently served as Executive Director and India Head of Creative at McCann Worldgroup and was previously Chief Creative Officer at Contract Advertising.

With over two decades of experience, his portfolio spans global clients including Nestle, Reckitt, Coke, Microsoft, Docomo, and Metlife, alongside Indian brands such as Asian Paints, Air India, Reliance, Emami, Britannia, Dabur, and Hero. His work has been recognised at Cannes Lions, One Show, D&AD, Spikes Asia, and Effies, and he is known as a mentor to multiple generations of creative talent.

Laqshya StoryWorks appoints Sanjay Nandan as Creative Head, Dhruv Bhattacharya as National Sales Head

Laqshya Media Group has expanded its content division, Laqshya StoryWorks, with two senior appointments. Sanjay Nandan joins as Creative Head, bringing over 25 years of experience in storytelling, content creation, and award-winning factual and scripted projects, including ABP Network’s Pradhanmantri series. Dhruv Bhattacharya is named National Sales Head, responsible for revenue strategy and business development, with experience across ABP Network, Zee Telefilms, Amar Ujala, and Dainik Bhaskar. Together, they will drive Laqshya StoryWorks’ multi-platform content creation, combining creativity, monetisation, and AI-enabled insights to deliver impactful and business-effective brand storytelling.

Nothing appoints Charlie Smith as Chief Brand Officer

Nothing has named Charlie Smith, former Chief Marketing & Communications Officer at Loewe, as its Chief Brand Officer. Smith will join in January, reporting to co-founder Carl Pei, and will oversee global brand, marketing, communications, image, and store design functions. During his tenure at Loewe, Smith drove significant growth, high-profile collaborations—including with Studio Ghibli, On Running, and celebrities like Rihanna and Beyoncé—and led the brand’s viral TikTok strategy. Smith will bring his luxury, creativity, and technology experience to Nothing, supporting the company’s vision of redefining consumer tech for the next generation.

JioStar names Shouvik Roy SVP, Head of Marketing and Programming Strategy & Insights

Shouvik Roy has joined JioStar as Senior Vice President, leading Marketing and Programming Strategy & Insights. Roy brings over a decade of experience at Disney Star, where he held leadership roles including Director and Head of Marketing for Star Plus, contributing to brand communication and content strategy. He has also worked with Idea Cellular in brand activations and regional marketing, and held roles in account management, PR, and operations at agencies and companies in India and the US. At JioStar, he will oversee marketing strategy, programming insights, and audience engagement across platforms.

Finolex Industries appoints Udipt Agarwal as Managing Director

Finolex Industries has appointed Udipt Agarwal as Managing Director, effective November 1, 2025, following the retirement of Saurabh Dhanorkar. Agarwal, 56, brings over 30 years of experience across chemicals, bio-industrial, and speciality materials sectors. A B.Tech from HBTI Kanpur and an INSEAD alumnus, he has expertise in operations, business management, and market development across Asia. Prakash P Chhabria, Executive Chairman, welcomed Agarwal, citing his strategic vision and leadership as key to driving Finolex’s long-term growth ambitions and building a more agile, future-ready company delivering value to customers, partners, and shareholders.

RepIndia names Yash Bhatt Account Director for ORM vertical

RepIndia has appointed Yash Bhatt as Account Director in its Online Reputation Management (ORM) vertical. Bhatt brings over 14 years of experience in customer service, digital brand experience, and online reputation management, having previously worked with Games24x7 to shape its digital customer experience strategy. In his new role, he will focus on advancing social intelligence, refining response management, and developing customer experience-driven reputation strategies, enhancing the agency’s ORM capabilities to meet evolving brand and consumer expectations across digital platforms.

Airtel appoints Suchita Salwan as Chief Customer Officer

Bharti Airtel has named Suchita Salwan as Chief Customer Officer, responsible for driving growth and brand initiatives across the company’s B2C businesses. Salwan, who previously founded and led Little Black Book (LBB) and held senior roles at Nykaa, brings extensive experience in consumer-focused marketing and brand strategy. She will focus on impact, independence, and people while leading Airtel’s B2C portfolio. Recognised on Forbes Asia & India 30 Under 30, Fortune India 40 Under 40, and other awards, Salwan aims to strengthen Airtel’s consumer engagement and growth, leveraging her background in technology, lifestyle, and content-driven businesses.

Edelman names Pooja Rawat as APAC Chief Strategy Officer

Edelman has appointed Pooja Rawat as Chief Strategy Officer for its APAC region. With 18 years of experience across India, Southeast Asia, Central Asia, and China, Rawat has worked with leading brands including Axis Bank, Tata Motors, PhonePe, Godrej, Jeep, Vim, and Lifebuoy. She brings a combination of global perspective, local insight, and cross-disciplinary collaboration to the role. Recognised for marketing effectiveness across India, APAC, and global markets, Rawat joins Edelman from MullenLowe Lintas and will be based in Mumbai, driving strategic growth and brand-building initiatives across the region.

Bacardi India appoints Goodies Narayanan as Director Marketing

Goodies Narayanan has joined Bacardi India as Director Marketing, returning to the consumer brands space after leadership roles in ed-tech, streaming, and FMCG. She will lead consumer and customer marketing across Bacardi’s portfolio, including Bacardi, Patrón, Dewar’s, Grey Goose, and Bombay Sapphire. Reflecting on the move, Narayanan said she is excited to return to brand-building and shape culture-defining products. She has previously held senior marketing roles at Coursera, Disney+ Hotstar, GSK, Procter & Gamble, and Siemens, driving international campaigns, digital transformation, and large-scale brand initiatives.