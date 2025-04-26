Talent Tracker: Leadership moves across Amazon, Mahindra, Truecaller and more

New Delhi: In this week’s edition of Talent Tracker, curated by BestMediaInfo.com, we spotlight the key leadership changes shaping businesses across sectors.

From Amazon India Ads bringing in Priyanka Khaneja Gandhi and Mahindra Group announcing strategic reshuffles, to fresh appointments at Truecaller, Livguard, and iD Fresh Food, the leadership landscape continues to evolve rapidly.

Here’s a roundup of the top leadership movements you need to know about.

Amazon appoints Priyanka Khaneja Gandhi as Head of Amazon India Ads Marketing

Gandhi announced on LinkedIn about her new role, wherein she will lead the marketing and creative solutions for Amazon India Ads. Prior to this, Gandhi was associated with Colgate-Palmolive and before that with media agencies including Madison Communications, Carat (Dentsu Aegis Network) and Starcom (Public Group).

Priyanka Khaneja Gandhi

Glad U Came announces key leadership appointments

PR and influencer marketing agency onboarded Pritesh Potdar as Chief Operating Officer and Director to streamline execution and shape the company’s long-term strategy.

Tejaswini Vishwakarma has joined as PR and Client Servicing Manager to manage brands like L'Oréal Paris, Mamaearth, Baskin-Robbins, Singapore Tourism, Levi’s, Nike, Spotify, and Skechers while focusing on client relationships and campaign execution.

Aanya Dewan has been promoted to Brand Strategist Lead. Dewan has 6+ years of experience and has onboarded clients like Domino’s, Patanjali, La Pink, Jackson Wang, and UCB.

Jyoti Kumari, a long-time team member, has been elevated to Influencer Marketing Lead. She has worked for 5+ years at Glad U Came.

Jaikrit Singh elevated to Managing Partner at Leo India (North)

Leo Burnett has promoted Singh from his position of Executive Director to Managing Partner. Singh has been associated with Leo India’s New Delhi office for over 12 years, having joined them as a Senior Vice-President and then being appointed as Executive Director in March last year. Prior to joining Leo Burnett, Singh held the position of Senior Account Director and Managing Partner at JWT and at Kong respectively.

Jaikrit Singh

Livguard appoints Sameer Nagpal as MD & CEO

Livguard, an energy storage and solar solutions brand under the SAR Group, has announced the appointment of Nagpal as its new Managing Director (MD) & Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Nagpal brings over 3 decades of experience to this role, having previously worked with Dalmia Bharat, Shalimar Paints, Trane Technologies, ZICOM Electronic Security Systems, and Carrier Corporation. Before joining Livguard, Nagpal held key leadership roles at organisations such as Dalmia Bharat, Shalimar Paints, Trane Technologies, ZICOM Electronic Security Systems, and Carrier Corporation.

Sameer Nagpal

Infectious Advertising ropes in Siddharth Kumar as Creative Director

Kumar joins the agency following a stint in filmmaking and over 15 years of being associated with other agencies such as Ogilvy, McCann, Leo Burnett, VML, and Publicis. Few campaigns he has worked on include Coca-Cola, Unilever, MasterCard, Airtel, Nestlé, Vodafone, and SBI.

Truecaller’s Nomination Committee proposes Aruna Sundararajan as new Board member

The Nomination Committee of Truecaller AB (publ) has proposed Sundararajan’s election as a new Board member at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 23, 2025. Sundararajan has experience within the technology field from other board assignments and has relevant experience in policy and regulatory matters within India. She has held positions at a central level, such as Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Secretary to the Department of Telecommunications and chairperson of the Digital Communications Commission, where she worked in policy making for the telecom sector. Currently, Sundararajan is the chairperson of the Broadband India Forum, a think tank for telecom and digital issues, and is on the advisory board of the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER).

MiQ promotes Varun Mohan to Chief Commercial Officer India



MiQ, the global programmatic media partner, has announced the elevation of Mohan to Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) in India. Mohan will oversee all commercial operations for MiQ across the region. He has 20 years of experience in digital media, including stints at Microsoft Advertising (Aidem Ventures), Republic TV, and Appier. Mohan joined MiQ India in 2020 as Head of Growth and Revenue for India and SAARC.

iD Fresh Food appoints Shobhit Malhotra as CEO – International Business

Malhotra, who has in the past held senior positions at Colgate-Palmolive, Unilever, and PepsiCo, has been onboarded by the fresh food brand to drive global expansion. In his new role, Malhotra will spearhead iD Fresh’s international journey, overseeing established operations in the GCC region and leading the brand's entry into high-potential markets. His focus will be on product innovation tailored to local consumer preferences in each market, building strategic partnerships, and enhancing distribution networks.

Tyroo CRO Akshay Mathur moves on



Mathur announced that he is moving on from Tyroo (Smile Group), an ad-tech platform for growth marketing. Mathur had been associated with the organisation for close to a decade and held the position of Chief Revenue Officer.

Over the years, Mathur held other senior leadership positions like Senior Vice-President and Board Member at SVG Columbus, A Dentsu Aegis Network company and Senior Vice-President at Komli Media, A unit of SVG Media. Mathur has in the past also worked with Yahoo!, Shaadi.com and Bennett, Coleman & Co. (The Times Group)

Akshay Mathur

Pidilite Industries appoints Bharat Puri as Senior Advisor and Director

Puri took to LinkedIn to announce his appointment as Senior Advisor and Director at Pidilite Industries. Puri joined Pidilite as Managing Director in April 2015. Before joining Pidilite, he worked at organisations like Mondelez International, Cadbury, and Asian Paints. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

Kapture CX onboards Gaurav Prakash as Senior Director



Kapture CX, an agentic AI customer experience platform, has appointed Prakash as the new Senior Director of Enterprise Sales. Prakash has 14 years of experience in the SaaS industry and has worked with multiple technology domains, including edtech, procuretech and customer experience (CX). Before joining Kapture, Prakash worked to scale North, East and West India’s enterprise function at Freshworks and was also associated with PwC.

Mahindra Group bolsters leadership with key appointments

Mahindra Group has announced senior leadership appointments across businesses. Hemant Sikka is appointed as President - Farm Equipment Sector, Veejay Nakra, as President - Farm Equipment Business, R Velusamy as President - Automotive Business; Ram Swaminathan exits. Sikka, who is currently President of the Farm Equipment Sector (FES), has been appointed as the MD and CEO of Mahindra Logistics (MLL) by the MLL Board. The current CEO, Ram Swaminathan, has decided to step down to pursue other professional interests. Veejay Nakra, who is currently President Automotive Division, will be appointed as President Farm Equipment Business (FEB).

(L-R) Hemant Sikka, Veejay Nakra and R Velusamy

Sujata Appliances onboards Akshaya Vasishth as CMO

In his new role, Vasishth will oversee marketing for the mixer-grinder range and the newly launched small domestic appliances, including hand blenders, breakfast appliances and irons. Vasishth has 18+ years of experience in the global FMCG sector. He has previously held roles at Sun Pharma, AbbVie APAC and Himalaya Wellness, Hamdard Foods, Mahindra and Mahindra and founded the digital health platform GCC+. He is an alumnus of IIM Lucknow.