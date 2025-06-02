Talent Tracker: Leadership changes at McCann, Hitachi, LS Digital, Voltas and more

New Delhi: Several companies across sectors made notable leadership changes this week. As organisations adapt to changing business needs and market conditions, new appointments and internal promotions were announced in media, advertising, digital, and consumer-focused industries.

Here’s a round-up of the leadership movements this week.

Shaurya Sharma joins ZEEL as Head of Marketing for Zee TV

Shaurya Sharma

Zee Entertainment (ZEEL) has appointed Shaurya Sharma as the Head of Marketing for Zee TV. He will also serve as Vice President at the company. Sharma joins from Sun TV Network, where he was Cluster Marketing Head for Sun Neo, Sun Marathi, and Sun Bangla. With over 13 years of experience, including stints at Disney Star and Shadowfox, Sharma brings a strong entertainment marketing background. He holds a B.Tech in Computer Engineering and an MBA from TAPMI.

Sambit Mohanty to lead McCann Bangalore as Vishal Ahluwalia moves on

Sambit Mohanty

McCann has announced the elevation of Sambit Mohanty to Executive Vice President, McCann Bangalore, starting next month. He will lead the branch as both Business Head and Creative Head. This leadership shift comes as Vishal Ahluwalia, EVP and head of McCann South Operations since 2022, exits the company at the end of next month.

The move is part of McCann’s strategy to boost regional presence and integrate business and creative leadership. Mohanty, who has over 20 years of experience, said he looks forward to combining his creative lens with business focus to deliver impactful ideas.

LS Digital elevates three executives to CXO roles amid global expansion

(L-R) Anuraj Gupta, Shantanu Bhattacharyya and Sudhindra CN

LS Digital has promoted three senior leaders as part of its leadership restructuring. Anuraj Gupta takes over as Chief Growth Officer for India and MEA, Shantanu Bhattacharyya becomes Chief Client Officer – Media, and Sudhindra CN steps in as Chief Strategy Officer.

The move aligns with LS Digital’s plan to scale operations and enhance its integrated digital marketing services. Gupta will focus on growth and client acquisition, Bhattacharyya will streamline client delivery across service lines, and Sudhindra will lead data- and AI-driven strategic frameworks. The company is actively expanding across India, MEA, the UK, and the US.

PGI appoints Vaishali Banerjee as Global Market Development Head, promotes Pallavi Sharma

(L) Vaishali Banerjee, Pallavi Sharma (R)

Platinum Guild International (PGI) has announced key leadership changes as part of its global growth strategy. Vaishali Banerjee has been appointed Head of Global Market Development while continuing as Managing Director for India and the Middle East. Pallavi Sharma has been promoted to Deputy Country Manager – India and Middle East.

Banerjee will focus on expanding platinum jewellery markets globally, while Sharma will lead consumer engagement and retail partnerships in India and the UAE.

Niva Bupa elevates Nimish Agrawal to Director of Digital Business and CMO

N

Nimish Agrawal

iva Bupa has promoted Nimish Agrawal to Director of the Digital Business Unit and Chief Marketing Officer. Agrawal, who joined the company in 2021, has played a key role in enhancing brand visibility and digital sales.

In his expanded role, he will now lead both marketing and digital growth initiatives. With over 20 years of experience, Agrawal has previously worked with Naukri.com, AkzoNobel, and Britannia.

Divya Sharma and Abhishek Mangaraj join Unicommerce in key leadership roles

Divya Sharma

Unicommerce eSolutions has strengthened its leadership team by appointing Divya Sharma as Director – Marketing and Abhishek Mangaraj as Senior Director – Customer Success.

Sharma, with over a decade of SaaS and consumer-tech marketing experience, will lead brand strategy, product marketing, and communications across Unicommerce, Shipway, and Convertway. Mangaraj, previously VP at Kapture CX, will oversee customer success and key account management.

Hitachi India names N Venu as Managing Director

N Venu

Hitachi India has named N Venu as its new Managing Director, effective 2 June 2025. He succeeds Bharat Kaushal, who will move up as Executive Chairman from 1 April 2025.

Venu will continue to serve as MD & CEO of Hitachi Energy India and Region Head for South Asia. His new role includes advancing the "Inspire 2027" strategy, boosting coordination among 28 Hitachi Group companies in India, and expanding the Lumada digital business.

A veteran with nearly four decades of experience, Venu has led Hitachi Energy since its 2019 inception and has held leadership roles across industry bodies.

Ranjeev Vij, Ruchi Kohli join Hakuhodo leadership team

Ranjeev Vij

Hakuhodo India has appointed Ranjeev Vij as Managing Partner and Ruchi Kohli as Senior Business Partner at its integrated marketing arm, Hakuhodo.Sync.

Vij, formerly Executive Director at TBWA\India, brings over 27 years of experience and will focus on business development and strategic growth. Kohli, with 16 years in insights and planning, will lead strategic initiatives to strengthen brand relevance.

The appointments come as Hakuhodo India marks 25 years of operations.

Wolfzhowl taps Waheed as Global CEO; Jean Paul to helm Southeast Asia

Brand and consumer strategy consultancy Wolfzhowl has appointed Waheed as Global CEO and Jean Paul as CEO for Southeast Asia. The appointments support the firm’s expansion and its proprietary “#Stratech” model, which blends behavioural insights with data and technology.

Waheed, former Global Chief Strategy Officer at Verticurl, brings over 20 years of international martech and AI experience. Jean Paul, who has held senior roles at Publicis, Omnicom, and Dentsu, will lead Southeast Asia operations from Singapore.

Pragya Bijalwan takes over as CMO and Head of Marketing at Voltas

Pragya Bijalwann

Voltas has appointed Pragya Bijalwan as Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Marketing, while Mukundan Menon takes over as Executive Director & Head of the Room AC Business. The leadership changes come amid a strategic realignment at the company.

Bijalwan will lead marketing, brand development, and consumer engagement, while Menon—who brings extensive experience in the consumer durables sector—will focus on strengthening Voltas’ air conditioning business. With these changes, Deba Ghoshal has exited the company and Pradeep Bakshi is transitioning out. Menon and Bijalwan will now serve as Voltas’ official spokespersons.

Ameer Ismail to exit Lintas Live after 28 years

Ameer Ismail

Ameer Ismail is stepping down as President of Lintas Live after a 28-year tenure with MullenLowe Lintas Group. Joining in 1996, he played a key role in the agency’s evolution and led multiple verticals including dCell, Advent, and Lintertainment. He was instrumental in the Golin joint venture and later became Chief Growth Officer at PointNine Lintas. Ismail will support the leadership during the transition and plans to explore opportunities in emerging technologies like AI.

Awfis appoints Sumit Lakhani as CEO

Sumit Lakhani

Awfis Space Solutions has named Sumit Lakhani as its new Chief Executive Officer. A long-time member of the company, Lakhani will now lead day-to-day operations, sales, marketing, and supply acquisition. Founder Amit Ramani will remain Chairman and Managing Director, focusing on strategic growth and new initiatives. The company said the leadership change reflects its commitment to operational excellence and future readiness.

Bhuvanesh Mendiratta takes over as Managing Director of Miraj Cinemas

Bhuvanesh Mendiratta

Miraj Cinemas has appointed Bhuvanesh Mendiratta as its new Managing Director, following the exit of Amit Sharma after 14 years. Mendiratta, who previously served as Chief Operating Officer, brings over 20 years of experience in the entertainment and hospitality sectors. At Miraj, he has overseen key verticals such as operations, F&B, marketing, and programming. In his new role, he will lead the company’s strategic direction and expansion plans, including a focus on premium formats and growth in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.