Talent Tracker: Leadership changes across FMCG, tech, media, and consulting

New Delhi: This week’s talent tracker highlights a wide range of leadership changes across industries. From senior appointments in retail, automotive, and consulting to key roles in marketing, creative, and operations, the week saw movements across both global and Indian businesses.

Companies like IKEA India, Renault Group, Motorola, and Biocon Biologics announced major leadership updates. At the same time, agencies and digital platforms such as VML, TCS, Madison Loop, and Netflix also brought in new talent to lead important functions.

Here’s a look at the top appointments and role changes from the past week.

IKEA India appoints Patrik Antoni as CEO; Susanne Pulverer moves on

(L)Patrik Antoni, Susanne Pulverer (R)

IKEA India has named Patrik Antoni as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective August 2025. A long-time IKEA leader with prior experience in India and global markets, Antoni will oversee retail operations and shared functions across Ingka Group companies. He succeeds Susanne Pulverer, who departs after 28 years with IKEA, including multiple stints in India.As per the company, the recruitment for Susanne’s successor is currently ongoing.

Ashok Chaudhary becomes the new chairman of the Amul operator GCMMF

Ashok Chaudhary

Ashok Chaudhary has been elected unopposed as chairman of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets products under the Amul brand. Gordhan Dhameliya has been named vice chairman, also unopposed. The election, held during a GCMMF board meeting, follows the end of the outgoing office-bearers’ term. Chaudhary also chairs Dudhsagar Dairy, while Dhameliya leads Gopal Dairy.

Renault Group names Stephane Deblaise as CEO for India operations

Stephane Deblaise

Renault Group has appointed Stephane Deblaise as CEO for its Indian operations, effective 1 September 2025. Currently CEO of Renault Korea, Deblaise brings experience in transformation and manufacturing modernisation, including multi-energy vehicle production. In India, he will lead strategy and operations across all Renault entities, reporting to Francois Provost. Venkatram Mamillapalle will continue as Managing Director of Renault India, supporting Deblaise on corporate affairs.

Shivam Ranjan takes over as Global Head of Brand at Motorola

Motorola has elevated Shivam Ranjan to Global Head of Brand, where he will lead worldwide brand strategy and marketing communications across all products and services. Ranjan, who previously headed marketing for India and the Asia Pacific region, has been with Motorola since 2019. With prior stints at Airtel Payments Bank and Samsung, he brings a strong background in brand and digital strategy to his new global role.

TCS promotes Amit Govind to lead global sustainable services marketing

Amit Govind

Tata Consultancy Services has elevated Amit Govind as Global Head of Marketing, Sustainable Services. With nearly 20 years of experience in marketing and communications, Govind was previously Head of Internal Communication at TCS, where he led social media strategy and employee advocacy. In his new role, he will drive global marketing initiatives focused on sustainable innovation and enterprise transformation. Prior to TCS, Govind held roles at Dentsu Aegis Network, Audi India, and L and T Infotech.

Deepali Naair joins Biocon Biologics as Global Head of Brand and Corporate Communications

Deepali Naair

Naair will lead the company’s global brand positioning, media relations, digital presence, and regulatory and employer communications. Based in Bengaluru, she will report to CEO Shreehas Tambe and join the Executive Leadership Team. She succeeds Seema Ahuja, who will transition to a strategic role in the Chairperson’s office post-retirement. Naair brings over three decades of experience across India, ASEAN, and Australia, and was previously Group CMO at CK Birla Group, where she drove marketing-led transformation and brand architecture.

Ananya Birla named Founder and MD of Birla Cosmetics

Ananya Birla

Ananya Birla has taken on the role of Founder and Managing Director of Birla Cosmetics, which currently includes beauty brands Lovetc and Contraband. The announcement, shared via LinkedIn, adds to her expanding portfolio of leadership roles within the Aditya Birla Group and her independent ventures in finance, lifestyle, and music. Birla also serves on the boards of Grasim Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, and chairs firms like Svatantra Microfin and Chaitanya India Fin Credit.

FTA Global appoints Yatin Bhasin as VP, Sales & Marketing, Tasneem Calcuttawala as VP, Operations

FTA Global has strengthened its leadership with the appointments of Yatin Bhasin as Vice President, Sales and Marketing, and Tasneem Calcuttawala as Vice President, Operations and Delivery. Bhasin will lead revenue growth, market development, and strategic alliances, while Calcuttawala will focus on execution, client service, and operational scalability. Both bring over 15 years of experience in marketing and tech-driven roles, supporting FTA Global’s growth and expansion strategy.

VML India names Dhruv Warrior Executive Creative Director

Dhruv Warrior

VML India has appointed Dhruv Warrior as Executive Creative Director, bringing over 17 years of experience in advertising, creative strategy, and cultural storytelling. Warrior has worked with agencies such as JWT, VMLY&R Dubai, and FoxyMoron, and has led award-winning campaigns across tech, culture, and brand innovation. Based in Bangalore, he will report to Chief Creative Officer Kalpesh Patankar and collaborate with senior leaders to drive VML’s creative vision.

Madison Loop onboards Sudarshan Karandikar as Vice-President

Sudarshan Karandikar

Madison Media Loop has appointed Sudarshan Karandikar as Vice-President to lead strategic innovation. With over 20 years of experience across top agencies like Ogilvy, McCann, FCB Interface, and Dentsu, Karandikar has driven brand-building across FMCG, BFSI, travel, and entertainment sectors. He has worked on campaigns for brands such as Perfetti, Saffola, Go Air, and Mahindra Tractors. At Madison, he will help expand the agency’s digital-first creative solutions, focusing on culturally relevant and tech-enabled brand narratives.

Rajat Makkar joins Publive as Business Head to lead revenue strategy

Rajat Makkar

Publive has appointed Rajat Makkar as Business Head to spearhead its revenue strategy and drive growth. With over 18 years of experience across companies like Sony Pictures Networks, Pocket Aces, and Radio Mirchi, Makkar will focus on scaling advertising sales and identifying new monetisation opportunities. His appointment comes as Publive looks to expand its AI-powered digital publishing platform for brands and publishers.

Truecaller appoints Saraswati Agarwal as Regional Sales Head for Ad Solutions, MEA

Saraswati Agarwal

Agarwal will lead Truecaller's ad sales strategy across key Middle East and African markets, including Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya, focusing on expanding brand partnerships and scaling high-impact ad formats. With over 15 years of experience at Bloomberg, CNN and ITP Media, she steps in as Truecaller strengthens its regional advertising presence to meet rising digital demand across MEA.

KPMG in India appoints Gautam Bhattacharya as Partner and Head of Technology Consulting

Gautam Bhattacharya

Bhattacharya will lead KPMG’s technology consulting practice, driving digital transformation, analytics, AI, and emerging technology initiatives across sectors including consumer markets, manufacturing, and supply chain. With over 20 years of international experience in enterprise transformation and decision intelligence, he is expected to strengthen the firm’s advisory capabilities in helping businesses navigate complex technological shifts.

Former JioHotstar Ads HR lead Nikita Aneja joins Netflix’s talent team

Nikita Aneja has joined Netflix’s Talent team, bringing over a decade of HR leadership experience across media, entertainment, and financial services. At JioHotstar, she led HR for the Ads business during its integration phase post-merger. Previously, she played a key role in building Viacom18’s sports HR function, including JioCinema’s sports vertical. At Netflix, Aneja will focus on strengthening talent strategy and culture to support the platform’s storytelling ambitions.