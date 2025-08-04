Talent Tracker: Key appointments at Madison, P&G, Vedanta, and Jaguar Land Rover

New Delhi: This week’s talent movements span across media, advertising, tech, finance, and consumer brands. Ajit Varghese returns to Madison with an equity stake as he takes over from Vikram Sakhuja, while senior roles shift at JioStar, P&G, Jaguar Land Rover, and Colgate-Palmolive. Creative and digital agencies such as BBDO India, Havas Creative, and Wondrlab see key elevations, and new CXOs take charge at firms like Manappuram Finance, GoKwik, and Fulcrum Digital. Meanwhile, leaders such as Oindrila Roy and Rammohan Sundaram step away from legacy roles to chart independent ventures.

Ajit Varghese gets stake in Madison as he replaces Group CEO Vikram Sakhuja

Ajit Varghese, former Head of Revenue, Entertainment & International at JioStar, has joined Madison Media and OOH as Partner and Group CEO.

Ajit Varghese and Vikram Sakhuja

As part of his new role, Varghese will also acquire an equity stake in the agency.

He succeeds Vikram Sakhuja, who moves into the role of Executive Director, focusing on organisational capability from the agency’s New Delhi office. Varghese returns to Madison, where he began his media career, after holding leadership roles at Maxus, Wavemaker, ShareChat and most recently JioStar.

Mahesh Shetty to lead network revenue at JioStar

Ajit Varghese has stepped down as Head of Revenue, Entertainment & International at JioStar. He will be succeeded by Mahesh Shetty, who currently heads the Large Customer Sales (LCS) business.

Shetty comes with extensive experience in marketing, sales, and media. He began his career with beverage giant PepsiCo in 1996, where he spent 10 years before stepping into the media industry as VP and Cluster Head, Tamil Nadu at Radio Mirchi.

He rose through the ranks to become Chief Operating Officer at the company before leaving in 2019. His stint with Viacom18 began with him taking on the role of Head of Network Sales.

Shetty joined JioStar in December 2024, taking over responsibilities within the large client segment, which contributes roughly 80% of the platform’s revenue. He will now take on additional responsibilities that were, until now, handled by Varghese

Jaguar Land Rover CEO Adrian Mardell to retire

Adrian Mardell

Adrian Mardell will step down as Chief Executive Officer of Jaguar Land Rover at the end of 2025, concluding a 35-year career with the company. His retirement will be effective from 31 December.

Mardell, who took over as CEO in November 2022, first joined JLR in 1990. Over the decades, he held several senior finance positions, including Chief Financial Officer since 2019. A successor is expected to be announced in due course.

P&G names Shailesh Jejurikar as next President and CEO

Shailesh Jejurikar,

Shailesh Jejurikar, currently Chief Operating Officer at Procter & Gamble, will take over as President and CEO effective January 1, 2026. He will succeed Jon Moeller, who has led the company since 2021.

Jejurikar’s P&G career spans over three decades and includes leadership roles across markets and categories. He previously headed the company’s Fabric & Home Care division and has overseen Enterprise Markets and global operations in his current role.

BBDO India appoints Shruthi Subramaniam as Executive Creative Director, Mumbai

Shruthi Subramaniam

BBDO India has elevated Shruthi Subramaniam to Executive Creative Director, Mumbai. Known for her work on campaigns for WhatsApp, Bumble, and Neutrogena, Subramaniam will now be part of the agency’s core leadership team.

Her expanded role includes leading creative direction, mentoring talent, and strengthening client partnerships. Subramaniam’s portfolio also features work for Unilever and Mercedes-Benz.

Colgate-Palmolive names Prabha Parameswaran as Vice Chair

Prabha Parameswaran

Colgate-Palmolive has elevated Prabha Parameswaran to the newly created role of Vice Chair. Previously Group President, Growth and Strategy, she will now work closely with leadership on enterprise-wide priorities, including innovation, AI integration, and omni-channel growth.

Parameswaran, who began her career with Colgate-Palmolive India in 1995, has held leadership roles across five continents. She will also continue to lead the company’s sustainability and social impact efforts.

Manappuram Finance appoints Deepak Reddy as CEO

Deepak Reddy

Manappuram Finance has named Deepak Reddy as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective August 1, 2025.

Reddy joins after over 17 years at Bajaj Finserv, where he led the Rural, Insurance, and Gold Loan verticals and also shaped group-level HR strategy. His earlier stints include roles at American Express, ONIDA, and Standard Chartered Bank.

As CEO, he will oversee Manappuram’s growth across gold loans, MSME finance, microfinance, housing, and digital lending.

Tata Sons extends N Chandrasekaran’s chairmanship for another five years

Natarajan Chandrasekaran

Tata Sons has extended Natarajan Chandrasekaran’s tenure as Chairman by five years. He joined the Tata Sons Board in 2016 and took over as Chairman in January 2017, following a long stint at Tata Consultancy Services.

Chandrasekaran, 62, has been instrumental in driving group-wide transformation, focusing on digital, aviation, and sustainability, while pruning non-core assets. He was reappointed as Executive Chairman in 2022 after a performance review.

Wondrlab appoints Abbas Mirza as Content Lead at WYP, to co-lead with Dipti Rode

Wondrlab has named Abbas Mirza as Content Lead at What’s Your Problem (WYP), its content and digital creative agency. In this role, he will work alongside Dipti Rode and report to Amit Akali, CCO and Co-founder of Wondrlab.

With over 15 years of experience in digital storytelling and award-winning campaigns for brands like Colgate, Ariel, HDFC Bank, and Raymond, Mirza has previously worked across top Indian agencies. His body of work includes campaigns such as Ariel’s Share the Load, Bio-Oil’s Pregathon, and HDFC Bank’s Vigil Aunty.

ONDC appoints Sunil J Singhi as Independent Director to boost inclusive, grassroots-led commerce

Sunil J Singhi

The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) has named Sunil J Singhi as an Independent Director on its Board. Known for his work in trade welfare and grassroots development, Singhi currently chairs the National Traders’ Welfare Board and has held key positions including Vice Chairman of the Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation and Chairman of the Gujarat Labour Welfare Board.

With experience spanning policy, livelihoods, education, and unorganised sector support, Singhi is expected to strengthen ONDC’s outreach among small traders and underserved regions.

Stagwell’s Assembly appoints Alap Ghosh as first CEO for India to lead integrated growth strategy

Alap Ghosh

Assembly, the global omnichannel agency under the Stagwell network, has appointed Alap Ghosh as its first Chief Executive Officer for India, effective 1 August 2025. Based in Mumbai, Ghosh will report to Matt Adams, Assembly’s Global Chief Operating Officer.

With over 25 years of experience in the digital and marketing technology ecosystem, Ghosh joins from Google India, where he was Head of Data and Technology Partnerships. He previously led key initiatives at Jellyfish, founded a data consultancy, and has worked across programmatic, media, and enterprise solutions.

At Assembly, he will lead operations across Mumbai and Bangalore, with a focus on unifying media, technology, and commerce capabilities to accelerate the agency’s growth and integration across the Indian market.

Anish Srikrishna steps down as TimesPro CEO; Abhishek Arora takes over

Anish Srikrishna

TimesPro has announced a leadership transition with Anish Srikrishna stepping down as CEO after nearly 10 years. Abhishek Arora, who has worked across the e-commerce and education sectors, assumes the role from August 1, 2025.

The move is part of a planned succession strategy. Times Group MD Vineet Jain said the transition reflects the company’s governance maturity and positions it for the next growth phase. Arora, known for his commercial and tech-led approach, is expected to further TimesPro’s efforts in technology-driven learning and industry partnerships.

Rammohan Sundaram exits DDB Mudra to launch health super app

Rammohan Sundaram

Rammohan Sundaram, who served as President, Integrated Media at DDB Mudra Group, has stepped down after a six-year stint to focus on launching a new health-focused super app. The app, set to go live on August 15, 2025, promises to “transform healthcare access and empower people like never before.” In the lead-up, Sundaram plans to share “15 stories from August 1” outlining the vision behind the platform. A seasoned entrepreneur, he has previously founded three ventures, two of which saw successful exits, and has held leadership roles at Reliance Jio, Ibibo, and Tribal DDB.

Gillette India names Kapil Sharma Vice President and Category Head

Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma has been appointed as Vice President and Category Head for Gillette India’s Grooming business, effective 1 August 2025. He succeeds Abhishek Desai, who moves to a regional leadership role covering Asia, the Middle East and Africa. Sharma, a P&G veteran with global experience in brand strategy and digital commerce, returns to India to lead the company’s grooming portfolio.

Ajmera Realty appoints Trusha Seth as General Manager, Group Marketing

Trusha Seth

Ajmera Realty and Infra India has named Trusha Seth as General Manager, Group Marketing. With over 18 years of experience across real estate, retail, and hospitality, Seth has previously led marketing initiatives at Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, SD Corp, and Viceroy Properties.

In her new role, she will oversee marketing strategy, digital transformation, customer engagement, and brand communication across the Ajmera Group. Her appointment comes as the company looks to evolve its brand positioning and strengthen its presence in key markets like Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru.

Abhijit Sengupta joins OOH Capital as Partner to drive industry innovation

Abhijit Sengupta

Veteran media executive Abhijit Sengupta has joined global media investment consultancy OOH Capital as a Partner. With over 30 years of experience in India’s out-of-home (OOH) sector, Sengupta was previously CEO of OAP and played a key role in advancing transparency and measurement in the industry.

He also led the development of Roadstar, an AI-driven OOH planning platform built in collaboration with Relu AI. At OOH Capital, Sengupta will focus on strategic growth, client engagement, and strengthening OOH media’s role in the broader advertising ecosystem.

Food Square names Bhavana Singh as CMO to lead national brand growth

Bhavana Singh

Food Square has appointed Bhavana Singh as Chief Marketing Officer as it prepares to expand beyond Mumbai. Singh, who previously led marketing at Bombay Shirt Company, brings over 15 years of cross-category experience across India and the US. At Food Square, she will oversee brand, marketing, and growth strategy, focusing on culturally relevant and commercially driven campaigns.

Havas Creative India appoints Tina Mansukhani Garg as President to lead South operations

Tina Mansukhani Garg

Havas Creative India has appointed Tina Mansukhani Garg as President, tasking her with strengthening the agency’s presence in the South Indian market. Based in Bengaluru, she will lead the Havas Creative Bengaluru team of over 70 members and report to Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas India, South East Asia and North Asia.

Garg was formerly CEO and Founder of Pink Lemonade Communications, where she worked with brands like Swiggy, Dell, GE Healthcare, and Hyundai. She brings nearly three decades of experience across branding, content, design, and digital strategy.

She will work closely with Kundan Joshee and Anupama Ramaswamy, and focus on expanding the agency’s creative and strategic footprint across southern India.

Mandeep Malhotra joins NeuGenM.Ai as Partner, Experiential, to co-develop AI-powered brand experiences

Mandeep Malhotra

Mandeep Malhotra has joined NeuGenM.Ai as Partner, Experiential, where he will work alongside co-founders Amrit Thomas and Ashish Thukral to build AI-led, consumer-centric brand engagement strategies. NeuGenM.Ai, launched in May 2025, combines marketing science, neuroscience, and creative strategy to transform how brands connect with audiences.

Malhotra will continue to head Tonic Worldwide and will collaborate with NeuGenM.Ai through a strategic partnership between the two firms, with a focus on developing immersive, emotion-driven brand experiences across digital and physical touchpoints.

PHD Media appoints Deepak Mann as National Strategy Head to bolster data-led planning

Deepak Mann

PHD Media has named Deepak Mann as its National Strategy Head. Mann brings over 21 years of experience in strategy, insights and analytics, and joins from Nielsen Media, where he led marketing effectiveness across India and Southeast Asia. He has previously held leadership roles at Amway and WPP’s Research International, and will now lead strategic planning and data-driven initiatives at PHD India.

GoKwik appoints Vargab Bakshi as Chief Growth Officer

Vargab Bakshi

Former Shopify and Wix executive Vargab Bakshi has joined GoKwik as Chief Growth Officer. He will spearhead marketing, partnerships, international growth, and product-led initiatives. Bakshi brings deep experience in ecommerce scaling and platform development, and previously helped build Shopify’s India presence. At GoKwik, he will also oversee GrowKwik, its

Vedanta appoints Sonal Choithani as Group Chief Brand & Communications Officer

Sonal Choithani

Sonal Choithani has been elevated to Group Chief Brand & Communications Officer at Vedanta. With over 20 years of experience in brand strategy and corporate communications, she previously led communications at Vedanta Limited for five years and spent the past year at Hindustan Zinc. In a statement, Choithani described the promotion as part of Vedanta’s transition into a “future-focused business” built around critical minerals, energy, and technology.

Fulcrum Digital names Bhaskar Gandavabi as SVP, Technology and Innovation

Bhaskar Gandavabi

Bhaskar Gandavabi has joined Fulcrum Digital as Senior Vice-President, Technology and Innovation. A serial entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience, Gandavabi has led global engineering teams and co-founded startups in AI-powered learning and digital insurance. In his new role, he will drive Fulcrum Digital’s innovation strategy across global markets, operating from the company’s New York office.

Satyen Momaya exits Celio India; François Gomez returns as COO, Nidhi Raj joins as Chief Brand Officer

Satyen Momaya

Celio India has restructured its leadership following the departure of CEO Satyen Momaya after an eight-year tenure. François Gomez, currently International Zonal Director at Celio, will take over as COO and relocate to India. Nidhi Raj has been appointed Chief Brand Officer, overseeing product, marketing, design, and brand strategy. Manoj Bathija will continue to head sales and operations.

iQOO appoints Vedang Chavan as Chief Gaming Officer to strengthen esports connect

Vedang Vikas Chavan

Smartphone brand iQOO has named 25-year-old Vedang Vikas Chavan as its new Chief Gaming Officer. A former international PUBG player turned esports coach, Chavan will collaborate with iQOO’s leadership to enhance gaming strategies and deepen engagement with India’s competitive gaming community.

Chavan previously represented India in global PUBG PC tournaments across Asia-Pacific and later mentored grassroots talent to national-level success. His appointment follows a competitive selection process led by a jury that included iQOO CEO Nipun Marya, Rannvijay Singha, Payal Dhare (Payal Gaming), and Animesh Agarwal (8bit Thug).

Oindrila Roy resigns as MD of Publicis Worldwide India, to start her own venture

Oindrila Roy

Oindrila Roy has stepped down as Managing Director of Publicis Worldwide India after a three-year tenure. Announcing her exit on LinkedIn, Roy described her time at the agency as “a demanding, transformative, fiercely rewarding chapter,” and said she is now preparing to launch her own venture.

Prior to Publicis, Roy held leadership roles at JWT (now VML), Leo Burnett, Edelweiss, and EssenceMediacom. Her strategic portfolio includes work across BFSI, FMCG, e-commerce, beauty, ed-tech, and D2C sectors.

Roy’s upcoming venture is called Opinion Incubator, though further details are yet to be announced.