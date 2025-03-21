Taj is a well-known trademark: Delhi HC

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has declared the ‘Taj’ marks and trademarks as well-known.

Under the Trade Marks Acts 1999, the luxury hotel chain Taj, owned by the Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), has received trademark rights for hotels and other related services.

The company had filed a petition claiming that its trademark was being infringed, violating the trademark law.

As per Justice Amit Bansal, considering the long duration for which the Taj marks have been in use by the plaintiff, their wide geographical, their knowledge among the general public and their goodwill and reputation, the Taj marks have achieved the status of well-known trade marks both in India and globally.

The court ruled out that the plaintiff (IHCL) fulfilled all the criteria set out in Section 11(6) read with Section 11(7) of the Trademarks Act 1999 for declaring the Taj marks as well-known trademarks in respect of hotels and related services.