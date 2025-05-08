Harpreet Singh named Taboola India Country Manager, replaces Kanika Mittal

New Delhi: Taboola has announced recent growth in partnerships and new local India leadership to support further growth. The company has appointed Harpreet Singh as Country Manager for India.

Kanika Mittal, who had been leading Taboola's India operations for the past two years, resigned from the company a few months ago, sources have confirmed to BestMediaInfo.com.

Harpreet Singh’s appointment follows Taboola’s recent announcement of a new focus beyond native advertising. As Country Manager, Singh will be responsible for overseeing this new focus across India.

Singh has 18+ years of experience in the digital and publishing ecosystem.

Before this role, he led Taboola’s publisher partnerships across India and Southeast Asia, where he worked to expand collaborations with publishers including Times Internet, Network18, Jagran New Media, Hindustan Times, and Indian Express.

In February 2025, Taboola launched Realize, a new technology platform purpose-built to enable brands to grow through performance advertising beyond the limitations of search and social.

Additionally, Taboola recently signed an exclusive two-year partnership with JioNews.

JioNews will integrate Taboola’s suite of content recommendation solutions across its platform, providing advertisers with expanded access to high-intent audiences across business, entertainment, politics, and lifestyle categories.