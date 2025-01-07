Table Space Founder and CEO Amit Banerji passes away at 44

New Delhi: Amit Banerji, the 44-year-old founder, chairman, and CEO of Table Space, a managed workspace provider, passed away due to a heart attack, as confirmed by the company in a statement released on Monday.

Banerji was instrumental in shaping the flexible workspace industry in India, having co-founded Table Space in 2017 alongside Karan Chopra.

Under his guidance, Table Space reported a 35% increase in revenue in FY24, with expansions in leasable areas and occupancy rates, positioning the company for an anticipated IPO in 2025.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Amit Banerji, our Founder, Chairman, and CEO," Table Space announced. "Amit was a visionary leader who transformed the flexible workspace solution industry in India. His impact on the company, its people, and the industry will be lasting, and he will be profoundly missed by his family, friends, and partners. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family during this difficult time."

Before his entrepreneurial venture, Banerji had a career at Accenture for over 13 years, serving as the managing director of corporate real estate in India.

The news of Banerji's passing has added to a recent sombre trend in India's startup ecosystem, where several young entrepreneurs have tragically passed away at a relatively young age. This includes Rohan Mirchandani of Epigamia, Rohan Malhotra of Good Capital, and Ambareesh Murty of Pepperfry, all of whom died due to heart-related issues.