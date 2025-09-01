T V Naarayan joins Akasa Air as Chief Marketing Officer

New Delhi: T V Naarayan, who recently stepped down as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of IDFC FIRST Bank, has joined Akasa Air as Chief Marketing Officer.

With more than two decades of experience, Naarayan has worked across financial services and digital platforms.

He began his career at Kotak Securities in marketing and branding, later moving to TimesOfMoney to manage NRI services.

He joined Motilal Oswal Securities as Senior Manager, Product Marketing before returning to TimesOfMoney in a senior digital marketing role.

His career also included leadership roles at PayPal, where he oversaw merchant marketing, marketing operations, and international merchant acquisition, gaining extensive exposure to global markets and digital ecosystems, according to the report.