Symphony elevates Anuj Arora to Global CMO and Business Head

New Delhi: Anuj Arora, previously Symphony's Chief Marketing Officer, has been promoted to Global Chief Marketing Officer and Business Head.

Alongside his role as global brand custodian, he now oversees sales, marketing, and P&L for Symphony's new Table Top product range.

Arora began his career at Godrej Consumer and has worked at Reliance Retail, A.W. Faber Castell, Piramal Enterprises, and Welspun Group.

At A.W. Faber Castell, he managed the writing and marking category, handling two-thirds of the business for the SAARC region, including the office and school product portfolio.