Swiss Beauty’s Rumi Ambastha joins Mila Beaute as VP, Marketing

New Delhi: Rumi Ambastha who recently exited as vice-president, Swiss Beauty, is reported to have joined Mila Beaute as VP, Marketing.

Former Swiss Beauty CEO Saahil Nayar’s Mila Beaute is aimed at a rebranding and launch by October 2024.

Ambastha joined Swiss Beauty in 2023. She started as the brand manager at The Man Company in August 2018. She was elevated to director of brand marketing in 2019.

She has over 15 years of experience in advertising and marketing. She has worked with healthcare brands and advertising agencies including HCL Healthcare, Manipal Hospital, MullenLowe Lintas Group, and Mudra Communications, among others.

Additionally, she has handled brands at FMCG brands like Hindustan Unilever and Paras Pharmaceuticals and beverages brands like Tata Global Beverages during her time at Lowe Lintas and Mudra Advertising.