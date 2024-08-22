Swiss Beauty onboards Vidushi Goyal as Chief Marketing Officer

Delhi: Swiss Beauty announced the appointment of Vidushi Goyal as its Chief Marketing Officer(CMO). She will lead the overall marketing strategy for all Swiss Beauty brands, including Swiss Beauty Craze and Swiss Beauty Select, along with its emerging categories and sub-brands.

Before joining Swiss Beauty, Goyal served as Vice-President of Marketing at Mamaearth (Honasa), where she led the marketing efforts for the personal care and babycare portfolio.

She has also held positions at ShopClues, d.light Energy, and FCB+Ulka, where she led multiple brand campaigns.

Goyal, CMO, Swiss Beauty, said, "I am thrilled to join Swiss Beauty at such an exciting time. My focus will be on building on what has worked for the brand while evolving and differentiating in this cluttered market space. We will keep the consumer and market segment at the core of everything we do. By leveraging new-age marketing principles, we will continue to build a brand that is loved and a business that is built on strong principles.”

Welcoming Vidhushi, Mohit Goyal Co-Founder and Director, Swiss Beauty, said, "We are delighted to welcome Vidushi Goyal to the Swiss Beauty family. With her proven track record of data-driven decision-making and innovative approach, we are confident she will take our brand to new heights. Her leadership will be instrumental in redefining beauty standards and connecting more deeply with our consumers."