Swiss Beauty launches ‘Swiss Beauty Select’ on its 11th anniversary

Delhi: Swiss Beauty celebrated its 11th anniversary with the debut of Swiss Beauty Select.

Swiss Beauty Select is crafted as a hybrid makeup range with a blend of skincare and makeup. The products are spanned across multiple categories like liquid lipsticks, bullet lipsticks, eyeshadow, mascara among others and the brand has plans to keep adding new products to it every month.

Swiss Beauty Select is exclusively available on Nykaa for the first three months along with their own website. It will also be available at Swiss Beauty’s exclusive brand outlets in Elante Mall in Chandigarh, Amanora Mall in Pune, VR Surat in Surat, Mall of Amritsar in Amritsar, EDM Mall in Ghaziabad, Icon Plaza in Muzaffarpur, Sarath City Capital Mall in Hyderabad, and Elpro City Square in Pune from July onwards.

Mohit Goyal Co-Founder and Director, said, “With 11 years of presence in the Indian beauty industry, Swiss Beauty has gained deep insights into the evolving needs of our consumers. Swiss Beauty Select represents our commitment to innovation and quality, offering premium products that cater to the sophisticated tastes of today's beauty enthusiasts. We're not just introducing new products; we're redefining premium beauty standards. This launch marks a new chapter in our journey to make high-performance beauty accessible to everyone.”