Swiss Beauty appoints Hemant Gupta as Chief Financial Officer

New Delhi: Swiss Beauty has appointed Hemant Gupta as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With more than two decades of experience in corporate finance, fundraising, business strategy, supply chain, and operations automation, he will be responsible for overseeing the company’s financial management, business strategy, expansion into new channels, operations planning, forecasting, risk management, investor relations, and regulatory compliance.

In his previous role, Gupta served as Global CFO at Ferns N Petals, where he led key business functions and strategic initiatives. He has also held positions as Group CFO at Clove Dental, and as CFO and COO at Being Human, as well as CFO at Blackberrys.

Welcoming the appointment, Mohit Goyal, Co-Founder and Director of Swiss Beauty, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Hemant Gupta to the leadership team of Swiss Beauty. We are confident that he will play a pivotal role in driving our next phase of growth, operational excellence, and long-term value creation. His vision and guidance will further strengthen our commitment to innovation, expansion, and financial discipline as we continue to scale new heights in the beauty industry.”

Commenting on his new role, Hemant Gupta said, “I’m glad to join the dynamic and passionate team at Swiss Beauty. The brand has consistently set new benchmarks in the Indian beauty industry, and I look forward to contributing to its growth journey with focused financial strategies. By driving strategic resource allocation and supporting innovation-led sustainable expansion, we aim to create long-term value for all stakeholders.”

Gupta is a Chartered Accountant and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce (Hons) from Delhi University.