Swiggy’s ad spend jumps 133% YoY to Rs 1,036 crore in Q1FY26; losses widen

New Delhi: E-commerce and food delivery conglomerate Swiggy reported a steep rise in its advertisement expenses. As per stock exchange filings, the company spent Rs 1,036 crore on advertising in the quarter ending June 30, 2025.

This marked a year-on-year increase of 132.8%, compared to Rs 445 crore spent in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

On a sequential basis, promotional expenses saw an uptick of 5.93%, with ad spends in the quarter ending March 31, 2025, recorded at Rs 978 crore.

The company reported a widening of its losses on a consolidated basis at Rs 1,197 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The company had reported a loss of Rs 611 crore during the corresponding quarter a year ago.

However, its total income increased substantially to Rs 5,048 crore, from Rs 3,310 crore a year ago, a regulatory filing showed, even as expenses shot up to Rs 6,244 crore, from Rs 3,908 crore during the April-June quarter under review on a year-on-year basis.

Commenting on the results, Sriharsha Majety, MD & Group CEO, Swiggy, said, “Swiggy’s Food delivery business continues to deliver robust growth, while innovating to create new customer propositions, which can open up the market further.

Bolt and 99-store are efforts to ensure that we keep challenging the status quo, and help our restaurant partners garner new users and incremental consumption.”

Majety added, “Instamart witnessed a massive leap in AOV led by assortment expansion and Maxxsaver adoption. Focus has been on agile and calibrated network expansion, and improving wallet-share by increasing basket size, which is one of the prime determinants of long-term profitability.

We have moved past the March 25 peak of losses in Quick-commerce, but amidst significant competition, we will modulate investments to ensure that we drive the business towards scale-led profitability.”