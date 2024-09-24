Swiggy One introduces new “Privileges" with its brand partners

Delhi: Swiggy announced the addition of “Privileges” to its Swiggy One and Swiggy One Lite membership programs.



Swiggy One Privileges brings offers and perks that extend beyond Swiggy’s multiple offerings from Swiggy's partners across travel, entertainment, OTT, shopping and beauty categories.

In travel, Yatra offers exclusive value-added services such as free cancellation, free seat, or free meal selection on flights to Swiggy One members. In entertainment, Cinepolis offers an exclusive Flat 30% discount on movies and food and beverages on their website and app bookings. Additionally, members can also enjoy a flat 25% discount on food and beverages at the Cinepolis F&B counter.

Swiggy One members also have exclusive offers from OTT platforms such as Rs 150 discount on Amazon Prime, 50% discount on the Disney+Hotstar 3M Super plan, and Buy 1 Get 1 month or Buy 12 Get 3 months offers on SonyLiv Premium plans.

Croma is offering an exclusive 7.5% discount on purchases of Rs 30,000 and above at any of its stores. Hamleys is offering free entry to the play arena across their major outlets. On beauty and fashion, Swiggy One Privileges extend to brands like Ajio with a flat 20% off on select merchandise and Lakme with a complimentary waxing on facial service.

Commenting on the added Privileges to the Swiggy One membership program, Anurag P, VP of Growth at Swiggy, said, "With millions of users across India, Swiggy One and Swiggy One Lite stand apart for the benefits they provide across fast-growing categories like food delivery, quick commerce, and dining out. We are now making Swiggy One bigger and better through Swiggy One Privileges which has offers spanning high-usage categories such as OTT, travel, fashion, beauty, and more. With these added privileges, Swiggy One will further enhance its standing as the most exciting and rewarding membership program in the country, bringing to life Swiggy’s mission of elevating the quality of life for urban consumers by offering unparalleled convenience."