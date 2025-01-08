Swiggy launches 'Snacc' app for 15-minute food delivery

New Delhi: Swiggy has unveiled its latest venture, 'Snacc', a standalone application dedicated to delivering quick bites, beverages, and meals in just 15 minutes.

This launch marks Swiggy's aggressive push into the ultra-fast food delivery segment, aiming to cater to the ever-growing consumer demand for speed and convenience in urban areas.

Initially launched in select parts of Bangalore, Snacc aims to expand its footprint to other cities in India in the near future.

"With Snacc, we're not just offering food; we're providing our customers with the luxury of time. We understand that in today's fast-paced world, every minute counts," said Sriharsha Majety, Co-founder and CEO of Swiggy. "Our goal is to ensure that when hunger strikes or you crave that quick coffee fix, Snacc is there to meet that need almost instantly."

The introduction of Snacc intensifies competition in the quick commerce sector, where players like Zomato's Blinkit and Zepto have already established a presence with their own rapid delivery services.

This move by Swiggy follows the success of its earlier 15-minute delivery service, Bolt, which offers quick restaurant deliveries within a 2-kilometer radius.

Snacc operates differently from Bolt, focusing on delivering from a centralised location stocked with various products rather than relying on restaurant partners.

The app's menu includes a selection of Indian breakfast options, baked goods, and beverages, with partnerships with brands like Blue Tokai and The Whole Truth alongside offerings from third-party food providers.