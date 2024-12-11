Swiggy launches invite-only membership program 'One BLCK'

New Delhi: Swiggy has introduced 'One BLCK', an invite-only premium membership program aimed at providing an elevated level of service and convenience to its users.

One BLCK member will benefit from faster delivery times on every food order with an on-time guarantee. When dining out, members can enjoy perks like complimentary cocktails, drinks, or desserts. Additionally, they will have access to Swiggy’s top-tier customer care agents for personalised and priority support.

The membership also includes all the advantages of the existing Swiggy One program, such as unlimited free deliveries for both food and Instamart orders, alongside exclusive member-only discounts on food delivery and Dineout services.

Phani Kishan, Co-founder and Chief Growth Officer at Swiggy, stated, "Swiggy One BLCK is the business-class equivalent for our customers—refining the aspects that matter most to premium users: speed, reliability, and personalized care. With this launch, we’re setting a new benchmark for premium memberships in the industry."

One BLCK is available by invitation only, with the launch price set at Rs 299 for a three-month subscription. Invitations will be distributed in phases to select users across India, offering existing Swiggy One members the option to upgrade to this elite membership.