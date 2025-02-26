Swiggy Instamart delivers Kashi Vishwanath Tandool Mahaprasad this Maha Shivratri

New Delhi: This Maha Shivratri, Swiggy Instamart is delivering the Tandool Mahaprasad Ladoos directly from the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple in 10 minutes.

Swiggy Instamart will deliver these ladoos to devotees across 40 cities in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Goa, and Madhya Pradesh.

Amitesh Jha, CEO of Swiggy Instamart, said, “Maha Shivratri is a time of deep devotion, and we are honoured to bring this spiritual experience to our users' homes. The Tandool Mahaprasad holds profound significance for devotees during this auspicious time, and we’re making it simpler than ever for them to receive these sacred offerings without compromising on authenticity.”

Prepared with Satvik practices at Banas Kashi Sankul, Varanasi, the ladoos are made using Bilwa Patra (leaves) offered to Shri Kashi Vishwanath, ensuring that devotees can partake in the same sacred offering traditionally provided at the temple. Using ingredients like Amul organic rice and desi ghee, the Mahaprasad recipe follows the temple trust's specifications.

In addition to the ladoos, Swiggy Instamart will offer a range of essential items for devotees celebrating Maha Shivratri, including handcrafted Lord Shiva polyresin figurines, Shivling & Naag Devta showpieces, Shiv Chalisa (in Hindi), Amul Panchamrit, Amul Kool Thandai, Amul’s range of sweets, fruits, and other fasting essentials.