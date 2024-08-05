Swiggy Instamart appoints Sairam Krishnamurthy as Chief Operating Officer

Delhi: Swiggy Instamart announced the latest addition to its leadership team with the appointment of Sairam Krishnamurthy as the Senior Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer. In this new role, Krishnamurthy will oversee Swiggy Instamart’s operating units, which include dark store operations, infrastructure operations, city growth and expansion.

Girish Menon, CHRO at Swiggy, said, "Sai’s extensive experience and impressive track record as an operator, leading cross-functional teams in a high-growth environment make him an ideal fit for Swiggy Instamart at this juncture of our journey. We welcome him to the team and look forward to his contributions in taking Swiggy Instamart to the next level of growth.”

Speaking about his new role, Krishnamurthy said, "In just four years, Swiggy Instamart has become an integral part of consumers' lives. I am thrilled to join Team Swiggy in a business that I believe represents the future of grocery retail. As an ardent consumer turned operator, I am energized by the opportunity to drive profitable growth for Swiggy Instamart. I look forward to collaborating with the team to unlock the immense potential of the business and lead it into the next phase of growth."

Krishnamurthy brings over 18 years of experience in leadership roles spanning FMCG, consumer tech, and retail. Previously, he served as the Chief Operating Officer of the supermarket business at More Retail, where he also held the position of Chief Merchandising Officer before that. His career includes roles at Ola Mobility as Head of India Supply and a 14-year tenure at Hindustan Unilever in various roles in sales, marketing, and innovation.

This appointment follows a series of senior hires at Swiggy Instamart. In the past few months, the quick commerce platform has made changes to its leadership team with the addition of Himavant Srikrishna Kurnala as Senior Vice-President of Product and Business, Aakash Bhotika as Vice-President - Technical Advisor, Mayank Rajvaidya as Vice-President of Fruits and Vegetables, and Manu Sasidharan as Associate Vice-President of the FMCG Category for Instamart.