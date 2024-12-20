Swiggy Instamart and Netflix partner to deliver Squid Game merchandise in 10 minutes

New Delhi: Ahead of Season 2 of Netflix’s Squid Game, Swiggy Instamart has launched Squid Game merchandise on the platform.

Swiggy Instamart has also introduced an interactive INSTAMAUT vending machine for fans in Cyberhub Gurgaon.

This unique experience offers Squid Game fans in Gurgaon the chance to showcase their devotion to the show by participating in a dramatic death re-enactment, with a chance to win Squid Game merchandise.

The vending machine takes the shape of the iconic Young-Hee doll from the series, with the action for fans beginning with a tap on the screen—participants enter their names and prepare to dive into the excitement. They then watch an engaging instructional video, guiding them through the iconic death scene from Squid Game and taking inspiration to create their own original dramatic “death scene”.

As they act, a radar system tracks their every move, and based on their dramatic flair, a fun message appears—either celebrating their spot-on execution or humorously encouraging them to ramp up the drama. Those who deliver the ultimate dramatic “death” are rewarded with a coffin-shaped box reminiscent of the one used in the series, packed with exciting Squid Game Season 2 merchandise! Inside, they’ll find a QR code that leads them to Swiggy Instamart’s Squid Game section, where they can order even more thrilling official merch from the Squid Game Store.

Starting December 19, fans can score merchandise inspired by the show’s iconic moments, including mugs, sippers, and even some games from the series.

Plus, orders will be delivered in themed bags featuring visuals inspired by the show's aesthetics.

Swiggy’s Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer, Phani Kishan Addepalli, said, “At Swiggy Instamart, we’re always exploring ways to blend convenience with delight. With the Squid Game partnership, we’ve gone beyond just delivering merch—we’re delivering experiences. The Instamaut challenge is a perfect example of how we’re creating moments where fandom meets fun. Whether it’s dramatic re-enactments at the vending machine or exclusive collectibles delivered in just 10 minutes, we’re making sure fans don’t just watch Squid Game—they live it. This collaboration is about celebrating stories that resonate, in the most exciting ways possible.”

Poornima Sharma, Head of Marketing Partnerships, Netflix India, “Squid Game S1 is Netflix's most popular series ever and we can see the anticipation for S2 building up everyday. Our partnership with Swiggy intends to celebrate this fandom and bring fans closer to the stories and characters from the show they love. The Squid Game official merch store with Swiggy Instamart intends to do just that - delighting fans within 10 min and ensuring that they don't just watch the game, they live it. Together, we’re reshaping storytelling by translating on-screen suspense into unforgettable, real-world moments that captivate and delight.”