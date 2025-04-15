Swiggy forays into professional services market with Pyng app

New Delhi: Swiggy has entered the professional services market with the launch of its AI-driven platform, Pyng.

In a press statement, Swiggy said that Pyng is an online marketplace designed to address the increasing yet unmet demands of urban consumers who are often overwhelmed by endless online searches for reliable, skilled professionals.

“By leveraging advanced AI, a curated network of experts, and a customer-centric approach, Pyng aims to make access to verified professionals more efficient, and dependable,” it added.

The platform also offers a money-back guarantee in case users do not find value in the service.

Nandan Reddy, Co-founder and Head of Innovation at Swiggy, said, “As our lives become increasingly fast-paced, the demand for professional assistance—from tax planners and counsellors to yoga trainers—is growing across both personal and professional spheres. With Pyng, we’re offering a reliable, spam-free platform where users can connect with trusted experts. By curating demand for these specialised offerings, Pyng not only empowers individual providers but also brings structure to consumers' latent needs, connecting them with reliable experts who deliver real value.”

Pyng’s AI Search Assistant understands user queries and their nuances to recommend relevant professionals as per individual needs.

Professionals’ Personal AI Assistant enables users to explore a professional’s offerings, understands their specific needs, and suggests the most suitable ways to resolve them—without any obligation to book.

With a network of over 1,000 professionals across 100+ specialisations, Pyng aims to revolutionise how consumers access expert advice by connecting them with a wide array of specialists. These include health and wellness experts like fitness trainers, yoga instructors, nutritionists, therapists, and pregnancy coaches; financial advisors such as investment consultants, wealth managers, and tax planners; astrologers and spiritual guides including tarot readers, numerologists, and energy healers; event planners and entertainers like DJs, emcees, and wedding or party planners; travel and lifestyle experts ranging from trip planners and travel advisors to makeup artists; as well as education and skill trainers, including music, dance, and art tutors, career advisors, and more.