Swiggy appoints Amitesh Jha as CEO of Swiggy Instamart

Delhi: Swiggy announced the appointment of Amitesh Jha as the Chief Executive Officer of its quick commerce business, Swiggy Instamart, effective September 4.

Jha brings over two decades of experience in leading categories, operations, strategy, and product development.

Swiggy’s co-founder and current CEO of Swiggy Instamart, Phani Kishan, will assume a broader organisation-wide role overseeing Swiggy’s Central Growth unit, and working closely with and reporting to Swiggy Group CEO Sriharsha Majety.

“I am delighted to welcome Amitesh Jha as the new CEO of Swiggy Instamart. Amitesh joins us from Flipkart, where he has built an impressive track record over the past 14 years. His extensive experience includes leading core categories such as smartphones, general merchandise, fashion, and large appliances, as well as managing their logistics arm”, said Swiggy Group CEO, Majety. “With Swiggy Instamart, we have a unique opportunity to redefine the way consumers shop in India, and I am excited about the prospects that lie ahead with Amitesh at the helm,” he added.

Speaking about his new role, Jha, CEO of Swiggy Instamart said, “I firmly believe that the consumer internet industry in India is on the verge of transformative disruption. I am confident that Swiggy, with its innovation DNA, strong customer focus and brand trust, will lead the way in redefining customer behaviour and setting new industry standards. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to contribute to this pathbreaking journey and be part of such a storied organisation.”

Before joining Swiggy Instamart, Jha was with Flipkart, where he was instrumental in making Flipkart and e-commerce mainstream in India. Jha joined the company during its early foray into electronics and played a key role in driving its growth in this category with industry-first practices. Most recently, he led Flipkart’s growth business, focusing on sustaining long-term growth.