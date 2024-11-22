Swiggy announces ownership of Team Mumbai in the World Pickleball League

New Delhi: Swiggy announced its ownership of Team Mumbai in the World Pickleball League (WPBL), the franchise-based pickleball league.

Co-Founded by former Indian tennis players, Gaurav Natekar and Arati Ponnappa Natekar, the inaugural season of the WPBL is set to take place from January 24 to February 2, 2025.

Swiggy’s Mumbai team is the second team announced by WBPL after the Chennai franchise owned by actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. With the first edition of the World Pickleball League set to take place in Mumbai, Swiggy's Team has the chance to showcase its skills in front of their home fans.

Rohit Kapoor, CEO, of Swiggy Food Marketplace, said, "When we started discussing pickleball internally and our association with it, my joke was achar bina khaana kya! Look, it's a fun, easy game to play for most people. And I can see food stalls, a happy game and the whole family there for a great weekend. We fit right into this scenario and deliver joy to folks, as per usual. This partnership with WPBL and Mumbai is Swiggy being part of what makes the city and indeed the world go round. Which is our way.”

Gaurav Natekar, Co-Founder and CEO of WPBL, stated, “We strongly believe that the World Pickleball League can become one of India’s best and most popular leagues in the next 3-5 years. Brands like Swiggy coming onboard as team owners for the World Pickleball League is a true testament to how the sport and the league are vibing with the masses. As one of India’s most-loved companies, Swiggy will add to the overall excitement and help us reach an even larger audience—not just for the league, but for the sport of pickleball as well."