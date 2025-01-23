Swiggy and Rishabh Pant to co-own Mumbai Pickle Power Pickleball team

New Delhi: Swiggy has announced that it has joined hands with Indian cricketer, Rishabh Pant to co-own Mumbai Pickle Power, ahead of the inaugural season of World Pickleball League (WPBL).

As co-owners, Swiggy and Rishabh aim to elevate awareness about pickleball, a sport that is rapidly gaining traction in India and across the world.

Rohit Kapoor, CEO, Swiggy Food Marketplace, said, "Pickleball already had our attention: fun, fast-paced, and perfect for families to enjoy together. But adding Rishabh Pant to the mix? Ab game aur bhi interesting ho gaya! As co-owners of Mumbai Pickle Power, we’re not just here to win matches; we’re here to create moments of joy, inspire a new generation of players, and make pickleball a household name in India. With Rishabh’s unmatched energy and our commitment to fostering trends, I can’t wait to see what this season brings. Let’s bring the power to pickleball!"

Rishabh Pant said, “I am pleased to partner with Swiggy for the Mumbai Pickle Power franchise in the World Pickleball League. The excitement around pickleball is contagious and I personally love the sport. I wanted to invest into the World Pickleball League to take the sport to the next level. I couldn't have found a better partner than Swiggy, where we share the same vision to amplify the popularity and excitement around pickleball.”

Catch a fun reel with Rishabh Pant and Rishabh Kapoor:

Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports globally, owing to its appeal and accessibility for players of all ages. Pickleball has emerged as a popular recreational and lifestyle activity and is poised to gain significant traction amongst Indians in the next few years.

Co-founded by former Indian Tennis Players Gaurav Natekar and Arati Ponnappa Natekar, the inaugural season of the six-team league, WPBL is set to take place from January 24 to February 2, 2025. The Mumbai Pickle Power team will kick off its campaign against Pune United in the league’s inaugural match.

All matches, including the grand finale on February 2, 2025, will be held at the Cricket Club of India (Brabourne Stadium) in Mumbai and streamed live on FanCode.