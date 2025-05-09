Suven Pharmaceuticals rebrands as Cohance Lifesciences

New Delhi: Suven Pharmaceuticals, an integrated CDMO, has rebranded as Cohance Lifesciences.

This event marks a step in the company’s evolution into a specialised, technology-driven global CDMO platform, purpose-built for the future of therapeutics, said Cohance in a statement.

"The transition to Cohance Lifesciences marks a pivotal moment in our commitment to better serve our customers and their end market. We are building a global CDMO that aims to enable innovation across a broad range of modalities, chemistries, and technologies, to advance solutions for a healthier world," said Vivek Sharma, Executive Chairman, Cohance.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India (MCA), approved the change of name of the Company from “Suven Pharmaceuticals” to “Cohance Lifesciences”, with effect from May 7, 2025.

The change of name has been carried out under the Scheme of Amalgamation.

The Company would make necessary application to the BSE and the National Stock Exchange of India for effecting a change of name of the Company in due course.

The Name Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company stands altered accordingly, and the name “Suven Pharmaceuticals” wherever it appears in the Memorandum of Association and the Articles of Association, gets replaced with the new name “Cohance Lifesciences”.