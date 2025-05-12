Sushant H Vithaldas, Schbang’s Head of Business, Bangalore, moves on

New Delhi: Schbang’s Head of Business - Bangalore, Sushant H Vithaldas, is moving on. Vithaldas shared the announcement in a recent LinkedIn post.

He joined the company 7 years ago in December 2017, as Head of Solutions, Mumbai.

Vithaldas said in the LinkedIn post, “What a journey it’s been, filled with challenges, learnings, milestones, and, above all, the opportunity to build something meaningful with a fantastic team. I joined Schbang in December 2017 as Head of Solutions, Mumbai, and in 2020, took on the role of Business Head for our Bangalore office. Leading this team has been one of the most rewarding chapters of my professional life.”

He expressed his gratitude towards the Schbang and the clients he worked with, including “AbInBev, Amazon India, Battlegrounds Mobile India, Bodycraft, Brigade Group, Britannia, Brookfield Properties, Cultfit, Domino’s India, Ecotact, General Mills India, Godrej, Himalaya Wellness, Himatsingka, Homelane, Housing, Infosys,” among others.

Vithaldas has worked in e-Commerce, consumer electronics and IT, fashion, footwear, home furnishing, FMCG and CPG categories.

He has experience in campaign management, consumer experiences, online and offline engagement, customer acquisition, and brand visibility.

Before joining Schbang, Vithaldas worked as an independent marketing consultant for nearly 3 years.

He has worked with organisations including Landmark Group, The Valley Group India, Dell, WIC, Apple, and EuroRSCG India.