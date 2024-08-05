Suroskie appoints Tara Sutaria as brand ambassador

Delhi: Suroskie has announced the appointment of actress Tara Sutaria as its brand ambassador for the hair care segment.

As the new face of Suroskie’s hair care range, Sutaria will promote the brand’s ethos.

“We are delighted to welcome Tara Sutaria to the Suroskie family,” said Co-founders of Suroskie. “Tara’s grace, beauty, and commitment to promoting self-care make her the perfect ambassador for our hair care range. We are confident that her association will further enhance our brand’s appeal and help us reach a wider audience, spreading the message of self-love and holistic well-being.”

Sutaria’s role as the brand ambassador will include participating in promotional campaigns, product launches, and engaging with fans and customers through various digital platforms.

Sutaria said, “I am thrilled to join hands with Suroskie. Being a follower of nature inspired self care products, Suroskie resonates with my values of natural beauty and I look forward to representing its hair care range and sharing its incredible benefits with my fans. Together, we will promote a healthier, more beautiful future for everyone.”