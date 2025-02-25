Sunpure enters Rs 3,600 cr ready-to-mix sweets market with Gulab Jamun Instant Mix

New Delhi: Sunpure, the South Indian edible oil brand, is expanding its portfolio with the launch of its new ready-to-mix sweet range.

After producing edible oil and spices, Sunpure is now introducing its Gulab Jamun Instant Mix.

The brand aims to capture a significant share of the growing Rs 3,600 crore ready-to-mix sweets market in India.

By the end of 2025, Sunpure plans to have its Gulab Jamun Mix available in 20,000 outlets across India, with an initial focus on Karnataka.

The company will then expand its footprint into key markets such as Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Maharashtra, aiming for 10% market penetration in the first two years.

The new product range includes two exciting variants: Gulab Jamun Instant Mix and Kesar Badam Gulab Jamun Instant Mix.

In the coming months, Sunpure plans to launch more products under its ready-to-mix and other food categories.

Sridhar Vaidyanathan, Chief Operating Officer of MK Agrotech, Sunpure’s parent company, said, “The ready-to-mix food segment in India is experiencing robust growth, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 15% from 2023 to 2028. Within this expanding market, ready-to-mix sweets, such as Gulab Jamun and other traditional treats, currently make up about 20-25% of the total category. With India’s growing middle class and shifting consumer preferences for healthier, preservative-free options, we see significant potential for continued growth in this segment.”

“Our foray into the ready-to-mix sweets category is a natural progression in line with Sunpure’s vision to evolve from being a leader in edible oils to becoming a trusted, all-encompassing food brand. The increasing demand for quick, high-quality, and healthy food options inspired us to develop products that offer consumers the joy of traditional sweets without compromising on quality or nutrition. We are committed to bringing convenience and purity into every product we introduce.”, he added.