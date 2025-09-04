Suno appoints Gourab Ghose as Head of International Markets

New Delhi: Suno has appointed Gourab Ghose as its new Head of International Markets, with responsibility for leading the company’s international expansion. Ghose will lead Suno’s international growth strategy, building on his career shaping communities and driving scale across major global platforms.

Ghose has previously held senior roles at major global platforms. At Snap Inc., he oversaw international expansion and led community growth and monetisation in India, the company’s largest market. He has also worked at Amazon Prime Video, where he contributed to marketplace engagement strategies, and at Disney+ Hotstar (now JioHotstar), where he was involved in subscription growth initiatives.

On his appointment, Ghose said, “Suno is rewriting the way the world interacts with creativity and creativity tools. The opportunity to take this vision global is both exciting and deeply personal. I look forward to building pathways that bring Suno to millions across cultures, languages, and communities worldwide.”

Martin Camacho, Suno’s Co-founder and President, commented, “Gourab’s track record of driving growth at leading global companies makes him an invaluable addition to Suno. His leadership will help us expand access to music creation while deepening the impact we have on creators and communities.”