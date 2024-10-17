Sunlight illuminates Durga Pujo with 60-foot sphere showcasing Bengal's iconic saree designs

New Delhi: Mindshare, a media services agency under GroupM and WPP, conceptualised a campaign for Sunlight Detergent during Durga Pujo, which combines tradition with innovation.
The campaign titled, ‘Oithirjher Rong Natun Rakhe’ (Keeping the Colors of Tradition Alive), displays Sunlight’s commitment to preserving the vibrant colors of West Bengal's cultural heritage.
The campaign, which kicked off on October 5, gave pujo revellers a unique and grand tech experience.
Mindshare executed a brand activation at the Santosh Mitra Square, the epicentre of Durga Pujo celebrations, where a 60-foot-tall sphere, inspired by the world-renowned Sphere in Las Vegas, displayed stunning visuals and graphics of Bengal’s iconic saree designs, such as Kantha, Garad, and Jamdani.
Powered by 100,000 LED pucks, the installation served as a visual treat to the throngs who witnessed this modern marvel. The Sunlight Sphere attracted a host of influencers, who organically created content around the installation.
Aditya Kasyap, Head, Fabric Cleaning, HUL - Sunlight Detergent, said, “Sunlight has been a part of West Bengal’s cultural fabric for over a century, and we are committed to keeping that legacy alive. Our promise of superior colour care for iconic fabrics, delivered through an innovative activation, celebrates both the timelessness of Bengali traditions and the freshness of modern creativity. The experience aims to inspire audiences and ensure the essence of Bengal remains vibrant for generations to come.”