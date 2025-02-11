Sunil Kataria quits as Raymond Lifestyle MD

New Delhi: The board of directors of Raymond Lifestyle, on Tuesday, announced the resignation of Suni Kataria from the post of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. The reason for this resignation has been cited as “to pursue another career opportunity.”

Filing the same on the stock exchange, the company wrote, “Tthis is to inform that Sunil Kataria has tendered his resignation from the position of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today, has accepted his resignation.”

As per the BSE filing, Kataria will be relieved of his roles and responsibilities and duties on March 31, 2025.

Kataria joined Raymond Lifestyle as the CEO in March 2022. In a special resolution in December 2025, the stakeholders of the company gave Kataria additional duties of managing director at the company.

Kataria said, “I am thankful to Mr. Singhania and the entire Raymond Lifestyle team for this unique opportunity to lead a brand with such a rich legacy. It has been an enriching journey, and I am proud of the progress we have made together. I leave with great confidence in the company’s future and its ability to achieve new milestones.”

The company has claimed that there are no other “material reasons” for Kataria’s resignation other than that mentioned in the BSE filing.

In the interim period, Gautam Hari Singhania, the executive chairman, will oversee the business operations, apart from leading the senior management team.

Speaking on the development, Singhania said, “Sunil has been instrumental in strengthening Raymond Lifestyle’s market presence and leading the company through phase one of our transformation. We appreciate his leadership and contributions and wish him success in his future endeavours.”

He added, “Raymond Lifestyle stands on a strong foundation with an experienced leadership team in place. As we navigate evolving market opportunities, we are confident of attracting top talent to accelerate our growth trajectory.”

Kataria had joined Raymond from Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. where he headed the India & SAARC regions for the FMCG giant.

Kataria has been the Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA) president for almost nine years.