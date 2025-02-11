Sunil Kataria is the new CEO & MD of Godrej Agrovet

New Delhi: Sunil Kataria is moving to Godrej Agrovet Ltd. as the Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director - Designate, the company announced. Kataria, who was heading Raymond Lifestyle as the CEO & MD, will now be contributing to Godrej Agrovet. He will be replacing Balram Singh Yadav, whose tenure as managing director will end on August 31, 2025.

Announcing the development on the stock exchange, the company said, “The Board of Directors of the Company, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, has approved the appointment and remuneration of Mr. Sunil Kataria as the “Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director - Designate” of the Company.”

As per the documents filed on BSE, Kataria will assume charge for a period commencing from May 5, 2025 to August 31, 2025. And then, subsequently for a term of five years commencing from September 1, 2025 to August 31, 2030, after superannuation of Mr. Balram Singh Yadav, as CEO & MD. This, however, is subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Kataria is a seasoned business leader with over thirty years of rich experience in the CPG, telecom, and retail sectors. He has a proven track record of leading large-scale business transformations and building future-ready organizations. He is also an expert in sales, marketing, business strategy, and organizational leadership.

He began his career at Marico, where he spent over a decade honing his skills in marketing and sales. He is a graduate in Economics from Delhi University, with an MBA in Marketing from IMT Ghaziabad.

Yadav, who Kataria is replacing, has been with Godrej since 1990. He became the Business Head in 1999 when he was asked to establish and lead the Poultry Business. He established “Real Good Chicken” and “Yummiez” as the processed poultry brands in India. He is a regular contributor to National & International fora in areas of Food & Agriculture.