Sunil Kataria assumes charge as CEO & MD of Godrej Agrovet

New Delhi: Godrej Agrovet announced that Sunil Kataria has formally assumed charge as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) of the company, effective September 1, 2025, for a tenure of five years.

Kataria was appointed CEO and MD-designate of Godrej Agrovet in May 2025. He has over twenty years of experience in marketing, sales, and leadership roles with organisations like Marico, Godrej Consumer Products and Raymond.

Nadir Godrej, Chairman and Managing Director, Godrej Industries, said, “We are excited to welcome Sunil as he officially steps into the role of CEO and MD of Godrej Agrovet. With a wealth of experience in building businesses across challenging operational contexts, Sunil is aligned with our intent to scale up Godrej Agrovet’s different businesses while prioritising profitability and strengthening our brand offerings. I am sure that, under his leadership, Agrovet will further consolidate its position as India's trusted partner in agriculture and sustainability for all stakeholders.”

Balram Singh Yadav, MD, Godrej Agrovet Limited (till August 2025), said, “Leading Godrej Agrovet and building it into a strong agribusiness conglomerate has been one of the most rewarding chapters of my career. I am deeply grateful to the entire management and team of Godrej Agrovet, along with our business partners and other stakeholders, for the continuous learning and support. Their trust motivated us to deliver innovative products and services that empowered farmers to enhance their productivity and enabled us to diversify into consumer-facing and CDMO businesses.”

“I warmly welcome Sunil to lead the next phase of growth of Godrej Agrovet. I am confident that under his leadership, the company will strengthen its contribution to shaping a more sustainable and prosperous future for all its stakeholders.”