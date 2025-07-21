Sun TV Network acquires UK’s Northern superchargers for GBP 100.5 million

New Delhi: Sun TV Network has acquired 100% equity of Northern Superchargers, one of the eight franchises in the UK’s short-format cricket league. The latest acquisition is directed at expanding the network’s sports portfolio, which already has names like SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL and SunRisers Eastern Cape in SA20 League.

In the stock exchange filings, the company said that the acquisition will be funded through a cash consideration via authorised dealer banking channels under the automatic route of the Reserve Bank of India. The acquisition, valued at GBP 100.5 million, was approved by the company's Board on July 18, 2025, and will be completed on or before December 31, 2025.

Announcing the acquisition, the company said, “We are enhancing our global footprint into sports and are investing into a Club that is part of ‘The Hundred’, a cricket league for limited overs cricket promoted by The England and Wales Cricket Board, the equivalent of BCCI in the UK.

The Foreign Entity that we are acquiring, viz, Northern Superchargers is already profitable and we believe that with growing global interest, "The Hundred" is poised for greater financial success.”

As per the filings, Northern Superchargers, incorporated on May 11, 2019, reported a turnover of GBP 1.89 million in FY24. The franchise had earlier posted revenues of GBP 1.99 million and GBP 1.49 million in FY23 and FY22 respectively.

The acquisition does not involve any related party transaction, and none of the company’s promoters or group entities hold an interest in the UK-based franchise.