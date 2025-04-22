Sun King onboards Rajkummar Rao as brand ambassador

Mumbai: - Sun King, an electrical products brand, announced Rajkummar Rao as its new brand ambassador.

Sun King’s solar-powered and energy-efficient electrical products cater to homes that lack reliable electricity. With Rao onboard, the brand aims to reach more people who want dependable energy without the high cost, or smart, cost-effective, environmentally friendly appliances.

Known for his performances in Stree, Newton, Shahid, and Srikanth, Rao has earned a reputation that resonates with Sun King’s mission.

“I’ve always believed in the kind of change that improves people’s everyday lives,” said Rao. “Sun King’s solar and electrical products do exactly that - they bring reliability and peace of mind to homes and families who need it most. I’m proud to support a brand that’s helping India shine, sustainably.”

With energy-efficient products such as bulbs and fans, Sun King’s range is designed for families who want affordable energy. The partnership with Rao will help raise awareness of these solutions and the real impact of Sun King’s products.

“Rajkummar Rao stands for the same things we do - real-world impact, trust, and accessibility,” said Surabhi Sharma, Head of Marketing - Asia at Sun King. “Together, we’ll tell stories that reflect the hopes and realities of households across India, and show that sustainable energy is for everyone.”

“Bollywood inspires millions across India, and Rao stands out for his sincerity and connection to real, human stories,” said Sahil Khanna, General Manager for Asia and Latin America at Sun King. “He’s the perfect voice to help us share how reliable solar power and smart, energy-efficient appliances can transform everyday life.”

The announcement comes as Sun King prepares to launch campaigns, starting at the South Asia Forum for Distributed Energy in New Delhi this week. The nationwide campaigns aim to showcase Sun King’s diverse product range, and will culminate later in the year with a special highlight: a meet-and-greet event with Rao, where Sun King’s top-performing distributors and partners will get the exclusive opportunity to meet the celebrated actor in person.