Sumit Dhingra takes over as CEO and Country Director of Bestseller India

New Delhi: Bestseller India has appointed Sumit Dhingra as its new Chief Executive Officer and Country Director.

Dhingra assumed the role in June 2025, following a brief stint at Crocs, where he served as Vice President and General Manager for Southeast Asia Distributors. Over nearly five years at the footwear company, he held various leadership roles overseeing operations across India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Dhingra said, “This opportunity is both humbling and exciting. The groundwork laid by the team so far is truly inspiring, and I'm excited to contribute to the next phase of our journey, driven by meaningful growth, innovation, and new possibilities.”

Before joining Crocs, Dhingra spent almost a decade at Arvind Fashions Limited. During his tenure, he held key positions including Senior Vice President and CEO for brands such as Arrow, Izod, and Aéropostale, as well as operational leadership roles for labels like Gant and Nautica.

In its post, Bestseller India stated, “With his strategic vision and deep industry experience, we look forward to driving purposeful growth and strengthening our position in the ever-evolving fashion landscape.”

The company also highlighted Dhingra’s expertise in brand building, retail expansion, and strategic growth, noting that it aligns with its vision for the future.