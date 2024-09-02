Sumit Aggarwal returns to Entertainment Network India (ENIL) as chief strategy & growth officer

Delhi: Entertainment Network India (ENIL), the company behind Radio Mirchi and Gaana, has announced the appointment of Sumit Aggarwal as the Chief Strategy and Growth Officer.

In his new role, Aggarwal will lead the strategic vision and growth initiatives across all ENIL platforms, including radio, digital, and the company’s extensive events portfolio.

Aggarwal brings over 20 years of experience across industries such as Consumer Products, Industrial Business, Health-tech, and Media.

Before rejoining ENIL, Aggarwal served as Head of Strategy and Data Science at Viacom18 Media. In his earlier tenure at ENIL, Aggarwal held multiple key roles, including Cluster Head for Gujarat, Head of Activations, and Head of Strategy and International Business.

On his appointment, Aggarwal said, “I am excited to join ENIL at a time when the media industry is undergoing significant transformation. I look forward to working with the talented team at ENIL to build on its legacy of innovation and to explore new avenues for growth that align with our audiences' evolving needs.”

Yatish Mehrishi, CEO at ENIL - commented on the appointment, saying, “We are thrilled to welcome Sumit back to the ENIL family. His strategic mindset and extensive experience in the media sector will be invaluable as we continue to navigate the changing dynamics of the industry and explore new growth opportunities.”