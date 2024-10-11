Sumeet Narang promoted to President - Marketing at Bajaj Auto; Deepika Warrier steps down

New Delhi: Deepika Warrier, Head of Marketing at Bajaj Auto, has stepped down from her role at the company.

Sumeet Narang, who previously served as President and Business Unit Head for Probiking (KTM and Triumph) at Bajaj Auto, has been promoted to the position of President - Marketing.

Having joined Bajaj Auto last year in August, Warrier is serving her notice period at the company.

Narang has been associated with Bajaj Auto for close to 11 years. He joined Bajaj Auto in 2014 as Vice-President of Marketing for the Motorcycle Business. In 2019, he transitioned to lead the Pro-biking business.

Narang’s new responsibilities will include managing the marketing strategies for motorcycles, electric vehicles (EVs), Chetak scooters, and three-wheelers. Natrang will report to Executive Director Rakesh Sharma.

Before Bajaj Auto, Narang was associated with Samsung as its marketing director for the mobile business.

In the past, he has also worked at Aircel and held the Country Marketing Manager role at P&G.

Warrier is a seasoned marketer with more than 29 years of experience, including 16 years of CMO and P&L leadership experience across scale, start-up and turnaround operating models in India, and international markets.

In July 2020, Warrier joined Diageo India from PepsiCo where she spent about two decades and last served as CEO and MD of NourishCo Beverages (a Pepsico-Tata Global Beverages JV).

After joining PepsiCo India in July 2000, Warrier held various senior brand management and new business development positions in the company.

She moved to PepsiCo’s scale food business in Mexico (Sabritas) in 2005 as Marketing Director and worked on strategic innovation projects & scale brands like Doritos and Cheetos.

She returned to PepsiCo India in August 2007 as Marketing Director – Foods. In 2010, Warrier was given the responsibility to head beverage marketing. Warrier, in 2014, became PepsiCo’s first official, to head marketing of both foods and beverages.

Prior to PepsiCo, Warrier worked in brand management, insights and advertising roles at Gillette, Ogilvy & Mather and Britannia Industries Ltd.