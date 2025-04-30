Sujata V Kumar moves on from Visa

New Delhi: Sujata V Kumar has moved on from her role as Head of Marketing for India and South Asia at Visa, after serving a tenure of six years.

Kumar shared the announcement through a LinkedIn post saying, “After 6 amazing years at Visa, I bid farewell to this wonderful company earlier this month.”

She added, “It has been an honour to lead the Marketing function for India and South Asia and work with the most talented and interesting group of people possible! A huge thank you to my bosses, Sandeep Ghosh and Danielle Jin, for always being a strong support.”

Before Visa, Kumar worked with several organisations, including Google, The Coca-Cola Company, The Royal Bank of Scotland, Nokia, Quadra Advisory, and P&G.

At Visa, she managed marketing strategy and execution, including consumer, retail and digital marketing initiatives for India and the emerging markets of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal.

She has experience of 25+ years in the field of marketing and has worked in areas such as brand development, launch strategy, category management, retail strategy and promotions, creating advertising, media, consumer behaviour, client engagement, market research and in-market implementation of programs.