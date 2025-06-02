Suhana Khan joins adidas India as brand ambassador

New Delhi: adidas India has announced actor Suhana Khan as the latest face of the brand. The move marks an effort to blend the brand’s established identity with new, youthful energy, as it looks to engage with the next generation of creative voices.

The association brings renewed attention to adidas Originals’ classic sneaker franchise, the Superstar. A mainstay in the brand’s line-up, the Superstar continues to hold cultural relevance and appeal among younger audiences. The campaign positions the sneaker as a symbol of enduring style, rooted in heritage and open to contemporary reinterpretation.

Commenting on the partnership, Suhana Khan said, “I’m super thrilled to be joining the iconic adidas family. The brand has always held a special place in my heart, with its classic sneakers being a staple in my wardrobe. adidas Originals stands for creativity, authenticity, and staying true to yourself — values I truly admire. To now be part of a legacy rooted in culture that has inspired so many across the world feels incredibly special.”

Neelendra Singh, General Manager of adidas India, stated, “At adidas India, we have always believed in the power of cultural creators, those who shape the now and define what’s next. Suhana Khan infuses fresh energy into some of our most iconic apparel pieces and classic sneaker silhouettes like the Superstar, reimagining them for a new generation.”

