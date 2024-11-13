Suhana Khan becomes vivo Y-Series smartphones’ brand face

New Delhi: vivo announced Bollywood’s Suhana Khan as the new face of its Y-Series smartphones.

The brand believes that with her fresh style and vibrant personality, Suhana perfectly represents the Y Series’ bold, youthful spirit, known for blending smart functionality with standout design.

The brand added, “As a rising star, Suhana resonates with young audiences, making her an ideal ambassador for the Y Series. Her growing popularity will help strengthen vivo’s appeal to consumers who value both style and superior camera performance.”

With Suhana as the brand face, vivo is set to launch the Y300, the latest addition to the Y Series.

Geetaj Channana, Head of Corporate Strategy at vivo India, said, “Suhana’s dynamic personality and style perfectly capture the essence of the Y Series—where cutting-edge design meets smart functionality. We’re thrilled to partner with her to bring even more exciting, stylish, and valuable experiences to our consumers, elevating the Y Series to new heights.”

